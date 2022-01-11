ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Best Winter Sleds 2022 for Kids of All Ages

By Brie Gatchalian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen winter hits and snow starts to fall, parents are met with the request from kids to go sledding. And while a piece of cardboard or top of a garbage pail sufficed for you back in the day, it's important to make sure you're looking for great sleds that are not...

WBIR

Kids keep sledding even as snow melts at Lakeshore Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday was a snow day for a lot of kids in East Tennessee. Even though some didn't get as much snow as they had hoped, they still made the most of it. Sometimes life doesn't hand you what you plan, but the key for kids like 6-year-old Joe Roessner at Lakeshore Park is making the most of what you've got. He and dozens of other families flocked to the closest place they knew with big enough hills for sledding.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ahealthiermichigan.org

Ways to Teach Your Kids Sledding Safety

When you’re a little kid, there are few things more exhilarating in the winter than flying down a snow-covered hill on a sled, then slowly gliding to a stop at the bottom. The promise of another trip down the hill is usually enough incentive to make the climb back to the top. But sledding can also be a dangerous activity for children, leading to injuries linked to thousands of hospital emergency room trips each year. But there are ways to make it safer. Here are some tips to teach your kids about sledding safety.
KIDS
newfolks.com

Playing outdoors this winter? Follow these safety tips for kids sledding

One of the best ways to make winter fun for the entire family is to truly embrace the colder weather and snow and spend some playtime outdoors. One of the most enjoyable ways kids spend time outside during the winter is sledding, but it can also be one of the most dangerous ways, too. Sledding safety is truly important for everyone involved because while kid sledding can be a great way to spend the day outdoors, it’s important they know how to keep kids safe.
KIDS
backpacker.com

The Best Cold-Weather Apparel for Getting Your Kids Outside This Winter

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Getting outdoors with little kids in the winter is the stuff of Hallmark memories—think children happily making snowmen, mastering the art of the pizza...
APPAREL
ccenterdispatch.com

5 ways to keep your kids healthier all winter long

(BPT) - During the winter months, it can seem more challenging to focus on wellness — especially when it comes to your kids. Getting outside to stay active is more difficult in the cold weather and it may even be harder to shop for fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables.
KIDS
Boston Globe

Hand-me-down-worthy gear to keep the kids warm on snow days and all winter long

If you have kids, you know that hibernating indoors for the long New England winter is not an option. Getting outdoors is the healthy (and sane) thing to do. Kids love winter: skiing, sledding, snowmobiling and making angels, snowmen, and forts. The challenge is keeping them warm, dry, and comfortable. We put the top selling winter gear — jackets, snow pants and long underwear — to the test, putting them on kids of all ages, and turning the tykes, toddlers, and teens loose to play outdoors in all kinds of weather. We stuck with the gear that got the highest reviews and singled out the best of the best. Consider some as investments; they’re not cheap, but we deem them hand-me-down worthy, built to last from one kid to the next. Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices.
SHOPPING
medinacountylife.com

Tech-free experiences and gift ideas for kids of all ages

(BPT) - Less stuff and more memories — this is what many parents are striving for with their families. This goal is inspiring a new approach to gifts that bypasses toys and screen time, and instead focuses on activities that make a lasting impression and get kids out of the house.
RELATIONSHIPS
KIMA TV

Local kids make the most of snow day sledding at Franklin Park

YAKIMA --Local kids are making the most of their snow day today. Today would have been students' first day back to school after winter break. And even with schools now well equipped for remote learning, local schools gave kids the day off. Many Yakima kids grabbed their sleds for a...
YAKIMA, WA
childrensdayton.org

weathering the "winter blues" with kids

It’s cold and dreary outside. You’re feeling more irritable and tired than usual. Your children are being rambunctious and displaying more behavioral health issues than ever before? Why do these things always seem to always happen around this time of year?. The “winter blues,” while not an official,...
DAYTON, OH
KRON4

Best N95 mask for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. N95 face masks for kids come in a diverse array of colors and designs and all serve the same primary purpose: to keep viruses, smoke, dust and pollen from entering your child’s body through their respiratory system. The Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator is protective yet breathable and has an innovative design to protect your kids from airborne impurities.
KIDS
Woodlands Online& LLC

OPEN TO ALL AGES - Flower Llama

Kids and Adults are welcome to paint at Family Day/All Ages Classes. If you have a child painting and you are not, you may sit with your child if seating permits. We ask that you move to an available spot, away from the active painting tables if a paying customer needs a seat. We also ask that you allow your children to discover their own creativity and not help them to "correct" their painting. Applaud their effort and encourage their journey!
VISUAL ART
wfla.com

Best kids’ waterproof gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you live in a cold area or you’re planning a family vacation somewhere chilly, a good pair of kids’ waterproof gloves is essential to avoiding the sniffles. Children grow out of gloves just as quickly as they grow out of shoes or pants, but since glove use is seasonal, it’s easy to forget about gloves until it’s already too late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: The best places around Vienna and McLean to go sledding

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. If you follow Jay’s Wintry Mix — my favorite place to keep an...
VIENNA, VA

