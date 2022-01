As markets opened today, the vaccine industry is faced with a bleak landscape. Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court (USSC) blocked the vaccine mandate proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration. With the policy that would have required vaccinations or testing for all large businesses shot down, vaccine producers face an uncertain future. While the USSC did grant approval to another mandate, one requiring vaccines for healthcare workers at federally funded facilities, it affects a significantly smaller group. As a result, the vaccine stocks that were rising only a few weeks ago are now in free fall, including Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). As NVAX stock continues to decline, bears continue to eye it. And this time, they are not without reason.

