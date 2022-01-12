Health leaders urge COVID precautions

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO