Public Health

Health leaders urge COVID precautions

mayfield-messenger.com
 3 days ago

CBS Philly

Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Inside Nova

Health department, hospital leaders urge those with mild COVID-19 symptoms, non-serious illness to avoid emergency rooms

As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Virginia public health officials and hospital leaders are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Health officials ask and urge you to avoid ERs for COVID tests

State health officials say at a time when demand for COVID tests remains high — and supplies remain low — there is one place most people should NOT go to be tested. They ask and urge you to avoid going to emergency rooms unless you are seriously ill or face some other medical emergency. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
PUBLIC HEALTH
edsurge.com

College Health Leaders Are Fighting COVID-19, Student Vaccine Hesitancy and Burnout

This article is part of the guide Survival Mode: Educators Reflect on a Tough 2021 and Brace for the Future. After a year and a half of living and working in a pandemic, the one thing that I have totally abandoned is the belief that institutions of higher learning are places where learning at a higher level universally occurs. This pandemic has taught me that we must fight to uphold the integrity of the academy and be prepared to demonstrate the value we provide to societies.
COLLEGES
cwbradio.com

UW Health Experts Urge All Eligible Children to Get the COVID Vaccine

(Raymond Neupert) Experts at UW-Health are urging all children who are eligible to get the COVID 19 vaccine after a spike in pediatric cases. The overall number of new infections in patients aged 18 and under doubled over the Christmas holidays across the US, and new studies from the CDC show that children who are unvaccinated have a much higher chance of ending up in the hospital with the new Delta variant.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs2iowa.com

UnityPoint Health urges at-home COVID-19 tests for mild symptoms

UnityPoint Health emergency department and urgent care locations are seeing a marked increase in the number of asymptomatic patients seeking COVID-19 tests on a walk-in basis. UnityPoint Health does not offer COVID-19 testing on a walk-in basis. Instead, UnityPoint Health provides testing, if clinically appropriate, when caring for patients who visit our facilities to seek treatment for upper respiratory symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mayfield-messenger.com

Kids and COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to climb amid omicron surge, including cases among adolescents. The omicron variant is surging in people of all ages. Since the return to school, the variant has hit the adolescent age group harder than before.
KIDS

Comments / 0

