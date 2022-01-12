ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Pushes for ‘National Divorce,’ Praises ‘Second Amendment Rights’ As Means of Defense

By Alex Griffing
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) brought up again the idea of a “national divorce” while defending “Second Amendment rights” as a means to fight back against tyrannical government – which she equated with the Democrats. “Ultimately the truth is it’s our Second Amendment rights,...

