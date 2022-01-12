Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Pushes for ‘National Divorce,’ Praises ‘Second Amendment Rights’ As Means of Defense

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw addressed conspiracy-theory-loving congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene late Monday to tell her she might be “an idiot” for her hot takes on social media. Crenshaw was responding to the Georgia lawmaker’s complaints on Instagram that he was “hurting our brand” and “should stop calling himself a conservative” because he expressed support for FEMA resources to be used at COVID-19 testing sites. “Hey, Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat—or just an idiot,” Crenshaw wrote in an Instagram story responding to Greene’s criticism. This is not the first time Crenshaw—who is known for his over-the-top action-style videos that depict him battling the left—has taken aim at Greene; he suggested last month that she was among the “performance artists” and “grifters” in Congress.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO