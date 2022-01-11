ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal battle won, Broncos can now move toward sale

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Story update: A Denver judge has ruled that ROFR Holdings Ltd.’s “right of first refusal is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect,” according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That has cleared the final roadblock for the Broncos to potentially move toward a sale. See our original post below.

The Denver Broncos are expected to be sold this spring, but an ongoing legal dispute has seemingly slowed down the process.

In his end-of-season press conference on Sunday, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said he can’t provide an update on the team’s ownership situation until the legal matter is resolved.

“I think most of you are familiar of the fact that we are in a trial — a case in the hands of the court and the right of first refusal case — between Edgar Kaiser and Pat Bowlen,” Ellis said. “Out of respect for the court, I’m going to wait and get back to you at a later date on that …. I want the court to be able to let its process see through to the end.

“From there, I’ll be able to get back to you and let you know where things stand. I don’t have a timeline on that, but I just want to respect the court and let the judge decide what decision will be rendered at what time. It’s certainly her decision.”

ROFR Holdings Ltd. claims to have the right of first refusal passed down from Kaiser, who sold the team to Bowlen in 1984. The Broncos argue that the ROFR agreement between Bowlen and Kaiser is no longer valid because both men have since died. Now the court has to decide.

In the meantime, a potential sale remains on hold.

Sports
NFL
