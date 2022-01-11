Report: Giants Fire Joe Judge After Two Underwhelming Seasons

The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge according to Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports.

The move comes one day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired.

Judge posted a 10-23 record in two seasons with the Giants.

The Bears, Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins and Vikings are also on the hunt for a new head coach.

