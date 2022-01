The worst part of hybrid work right now might be the meeting. How do you bridge the gap between the people video calling in from home and the people chatting around the conference room table? There’s the dreaded video echo, the inability to chat through the conference room monitor and the general disconnect between the people talking in person and those stuck in the grid. One of Google’s answers to the problem of hybrid meetings is Companion mode, which launched to all Google Workspace customers on Thursday.

