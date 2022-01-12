ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Request to Interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan for Head Coaching Vacancy

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post.

Callahan has been the Bengals' offensive coordinator for three seasons. He's helped Joe Burrow become one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Callahan coached in Denver from 2010-15. It's easy to see why John Elway and George Paton would want to bring him in and talk to him about the position.

The Broncos have requested 10 interviews with coaches across the league after firing Vic Fangio on Monday morning.

#American Football#Broncos Request#Head Coaching Vacancy#The Denver Broncos#The Denver Post
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

