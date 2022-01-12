Broncos Request to Interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan for Head Coaching Vacancy

CINCINNATI — The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post.

Callahan has been the Bengals' offensive coordinator for three seasons. He's helped Joe Burrow become one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Callahan coached in Denver from 2010-15. It's easy to see why John Elway and George Paton would want to bring him in and talk to him about the position.

The Broncos have requested 10 interviews with coaches across the league after firing Vic Fangio on Monday morning.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals