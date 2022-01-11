ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Open Wildcard Week With Three Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Wildcard week with three injuries as they begin preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Arthur Maulet, running back Najee Harris and linebacker Robert Spillane are all dealing with...

www.yardbarker.com

Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Najee Harris
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
FanSided

5 potential replacements for Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a replacement for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Here are five potential candidates to fill the void in 2022. The moment we’ve all been dreading is just around the corner. While we all knew this day was going to come and that Ben Roethlisberger needed to wrap up his career, Steelers fans don’t want to see another twenty-year drought with sub-par quarterback play.
NFL
On3.com

Chiefs make major decision on Tyreek Hill status vs. Steelers

There is big news coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs camp as they prepare for their wild card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The chiefs are favored by 12.5 points at home against the 9-7-1 Steelers in a Sunday night matchup set to kick off at 8:15 ECT. And if they’re able to cover the point spread, they will likely have the services of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to help them do so. NBC Sports has reported that Hill is expected to play on Sunday.
NFL
ESPN

Ben Roethlisberger's not done yet

THREE HOURS BEFORE what was likely his final regular-season game, in a concrete tunnel outside the locker room in M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Ben Roethlisberger grabbed a football and started to throw. It's been his routine for much of his 18 years: He finds a quiet space in the gut of a stadium where he loosens up before strapping on his pads, just him and an assistant coach, away from cameras and fans. Sometimes he talks, jokes or confides; other times he says little. He has a designated tunnel in nearly every venue. Occasionally, it's more than a tunnel: Before Super Bowl XLV against the Green Bay Packers in 2011, Roethlisberger warmed up in something closer to a parking lot under AT&T Stadium. Trucks and carts moved around as he threw, and he dodged them as if they were pass-rushers. For this game, against the Baltimore Ravens, space was tight. He threw standing still, then off quick drops, then out of a faux shotgun. He was dressed in black sweats, a black shirt and a black hat. Most people passed by completely unaware. The few who noticed him were instructed by security to point their phones elsewhere. Roethlisberger rarely threw longer than about 10 yards. The ball snapped out of his hand, even at close range, spirals spinning under fluorescent lights. He finished up with a series of rapid tosses, firing quickly, with little time to find the laces, throwing over and around imaginary targets. After about 10 minutes, he was ready to go. He suited up in his road Steelers whites and walked onto the field, for what figured to be the last time.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger wants JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw the return of injured wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster has been on the Reserve/Injured list since injuring his shoulder in October. The potential of his return for this Sunday’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs is exciting and something quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on board for, even if it’s in a limited role.
NFL
FanSided

3 factors that could lead to a Steelers upset over Chiefs in the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers could not have a more difficult task in the Wild Card round, but these three factors could potentially lead to an upset this time around. While everything went right for the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to miraculously be handed a playoff berth this year, they couldn’t ask for a more daunting matchup than playing the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
NFL

