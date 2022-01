Elizabeth Apadaca, 42, passed away Dec. 23, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1979, in Apple Valley, California, to Edward Marshall Apadaca and Mildred Stevens Apadaca. Elizabeth was born in California and raised in Utah. She lived most of her life in Southern Utah. She attended both Dixie High School and Millcreek High School. Growing up Elizabeth always wanted to be an archeologist. She loved digging for rocks, looking for treasures, searching for pretty, sparkly things.

