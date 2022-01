Gryffin's "Flight Log" mix series is back and this time he is beaming in from the hillside shores of sunny Malibu, California. The "Pieces Of Me" producer last logged a passport entry with his sixth mix in the long-running series back in the summer of 2018. Needless to say, Gryffin's discography from that time hardly resembles what it's become today, as only a fraction of the singles from his groundbreaking debut album Gravity had even been heard by the public at that point.

MALIBU, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO