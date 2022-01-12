Space heater dangers

(Le Mars) — When frigid cold temperatures occur, fire departments across the nation usually are called to two types of common emergencies, carbon monoxide poisoning, and fires as a result of space heaters. The Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department is no different. On Wednesday, the local fire and rescue unit was summoned to Seney for a carbon monoxide alarm, and on the morning of Christmas Eve, a mobile home trailer at the Ardent Acres trailer park at Le Mars was destroyed as a result of a space heater sitting too close to a blanket. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says everyone should have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes.
