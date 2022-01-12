ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Space heater dangers

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMO updates students and staff about new COVID-19 guidelines. The SEMO basketball game is postponed. Heartland...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Expert demonstrates safe practices when using a space heater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With temperatures dropping, more and more people will be using space heaters in their homes. Space heaters are a common threat to households in the winter. In fact, that’s what led to a fire in Tabor City last November when a nine-year-old girl’s heater caught fire in her bedroom. Luckily, she woke up in time to warn her entire family before it was too late.
TABOR CITY, NC
Hastings Tribune

RV fire sparks reminder on space heater safety

Hastings firefighters are reminding citizens of space heater safety following the destruction of a recreational vehicle Tuesday in the 400 block of East Second Street. A fire was reported about 12:52 p.m. in an RV parked behind 418 E. Second St., along the railroad access road. By the time firefighters...
HASTINGS, NE
KFVS12

Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Consumer Products will lay off 501 employees. The company filed a letter on January 10 notifying the Kentucky Career Center. They said they expect all layoffs in Mayfield to be permanent. The plant, a candle factory, was located on Industrial Drive in Mayfield. Eight people...
MAYFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Heater#Basketball#Semo#Heartland Sports
KFVS12

Help for Scott County senior citizens

Take home COVID-19 test leads to possible effect on case numbers. KY 272/Caledonia Rd. blocked by a sinkhole. Graves County leaders will hold a Facebook live Q&A on tornado recovery. Perry County trail update. Updated: 6 hours ago. New bike trail coming to Perryville. Heartland Sports Murray State moving 1/10...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KLEM

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning & Space Heater Fires Are A Concern During Winter Months

(Le Mars) — When frigid cold temperatures occur, fire departments across the nation usually are called to two types of common emergencies, carbon monoxide poisoning, and fires as a result of space heaters. The Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department is no different. On Wednesday, the local fire and rescue unit was summoned to Seney for a carbon monoxide alarm, and on the morning of Christmas Eve, a mobile home trailer at the Ardent Acres trailer park at Le Mars was destroyed as a result of a space heater sitting too close to a blanket. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says everyone should have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes.
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Space heaters need space, and other tips to stay safe in winter

Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Investigators in New York City are still looking into the fire that killed 17 people over the weekend. They say it appears to have been sparked by a faulty space heater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wvua23.com

Temporary Emergency Services needs space heaters

As the temperatures stay low, the need for space heaters is rising. WVUA 23 is proud to partner with Temporary Emergency Services so they can provide anyone in need with a space heater, but your help is needed. TES is hosting a space heater drive Friday, Jan. 14, and WVUA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KFVS12

Carter Co. Health Center temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center is temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits. According to the health center’s Facebook page, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been unable to provide more testing supplies. They said they are struggling to find other sources for testing supplies.
CARTER COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Clothes dryers release ‘considerably more’ microfibres than washing machines, research suggests

On the same day British MP Alberto Costa raised in parliament the issue of washing machines releasing plastic microfibres into the atmosphere, a new study reveals that drying machines could be significantly worse.Mr Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, is calling for microplastic filters to be fitted to all new washing machines in the UK, in order to reduce the amount of plastic particles going into the environment.But according to a study by the American Chemical Society, a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibres a year, which the researchers said this was "considerably more than from...
Fremont Tribune

Official warns of concerns with space heaters in older homes

Before you use a space heater in your older home, you might want to listen to Calvin Pospisil. Pospisil is senior engineering associate for the Fremont Department of Utilities. He knows the dangers that can occur and has tips for how people can prevent home fires. If you live in...
FREMONT, NE
Newswatch 16

Cold night highlights risk of space heater fires

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Turn up the heat. Shoppers in Tunkhannock made their final purchases Monday, preparing for a bitter cold night. Lisa Tomlinson from Nicholson was eager to get warmed up. "We're ready," she said. "I just went grocery shopping, got my stuff. Ready to go home and get...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WLOX

Safety tips to remember when operating space heaters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The investigation continues into a deadly fire in the Bronx started by a space heater that malfunctioned in a high-rise apartment. Local fire officials now offering safety tips and warning the public about the dangers of space heaters. As the temperatures drop, many Mississippians are using...
VICKSBURG, MS
KFVS12

Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Tuesday regarding exclusion from school for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19. The order also addresses protocols for those who come in close contact with people testing positive. Exclusion, in this sense, means schools must prohibit people...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy