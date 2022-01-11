ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A Good Brief History Of The Senate Filibuster Rule

By Our Recent Authors
blogforarizona.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHat tip to Jim Small at the Arizona Mirror for this Twitter thread from Max Kennerly, a trial lawyer, who has a good brief history of the Senate filibuster rule for our GQP blog trolls and Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema who clearly do not know this history. Senator Mark...

blogforarizona.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filibuster#American History#Gqp#Https T Co Rhcf3n5mg6
The Independent

Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied

Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Three-quarters of senators have voted to change filibuster rules to expand voting: Their own

President Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to make a case that is already probably doomed. Biden and his party have been pushing for changes to federal voting laws that they hope will counter Republican efforts constraining poll access. There’s no chance that Republicans in the Senate will join this effort to any significant extent, meaning that to pass, Democrats would possibly need to change filibuster rules, allowing a simple majority vote. Since the party’s caucus has 50 votes plus tiebreaker Vice President Harris, that’s conceptually feasible: a majority vote to change the filibuster and one to advance the voting law ensuring, as the rhetoric goes, that all voters have a chance to be heard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy