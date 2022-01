Noodles & Company today announced a partnership with Warner Foods, which operates over 150 Jack in the Box, Black Bear Diner, and Panera Bread restaurants, as its new exclusive franchise partner for the state of California. With a 12-year growth plan commitment, Warner Foods, which will operate as NorCal Noodles, LLC (NorCal Noodles) under this agreement, will develop 40 new Noodles & Company locations throughout the state. Additionally, as part of the agreement, all 15 current company-owned Noodles & Company locations in California will be re-franchised to NorCal Noodles. The transaction is expected to close on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

