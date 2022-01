RJ Young breaks down why Alabama may have concerns with their WR core after Jameson Williams declared for the draft and John Metchie unknown about his future. Afterwards, Young analyzes another key area of concern within the Crimson Tide in their cornerback position, with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson struggling to cover in the 2022 CFP Championship game against Georgia, while Josh Jobe will be entering the NFL Draft. Within the Ohio State Buckeyes, Young questions who will help Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the WR core, with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson declaring for the NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO