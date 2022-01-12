ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, Georgia

Crash - Southbound Timothy Rd at Academy Sports

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 3 days ago

Latest Update:

January 11, 2022 7:38 PM

Crash - Southbound Timothy Rd at Academy Sports has been cleared.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-240 and South Parkway in Memphis Thursday night. Memphis police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene after the three-car accident. The victim’s identity has not been released. Crews blocked all three lanes...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Sports
wbrc.com

AL Hwy 25 closed at Co. Rd 5 due to crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AL highway is closed Thursday morning after a major crash at Co. Rd. 5 in Wilsonville according to the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office. The crash involves two vehicles and at least one person has been airlifted to a nearby hospital. Please us caution when...
WILSONVILLE, AL
cbslocal.com

Crash Shuts Down Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive At Addison Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — All lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed for a period of time late Friday after an accident. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications advised drivers to seek an alternate route. All lanes were reopened by 4:45 p.m. Further information was not...
CHICAGO, IL
actionnews5.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 southbound causes major backup

I-40 is shut down in Crittenden County due to a weather-related crash. Lanes of I-40 Mississippi River bridge to close Wednesday for inspection. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close the westbound outside lane from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, then close the eastbound outside lane from noon to 5 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

25
Followers
452
Post
822
Views
ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy