Reports: G Tuukka Rask returning to Bruins

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

The Boston Bruins are bringing back goaltender Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season on a prorated one-year, $1-million contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. He is expected to earn $545,000 based on the number of games remaining in the season. The Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
Golf Digest

David Pastrnak was so hyped about Tuukka Rask’s return to the Bruins he promised he would score a hat trick … then he did

Tuukka Rask is a Boston Bruins legend. He’s the winningest goaltender in franchise history, for starters. He’s helped the team to three Stanley Cup Finals over the years, won a Vezina Trophy, and has been responsible for some lovably viral temper tantrums to boot. Thus, when Rask and the Bruins parted ways this spring, the 34-year-old free-agent in need of offseason hip surgery, it felt like the end of an era, much the same way Tim Thomas’ retirement felt before Rask stepped between the pipes.
NESN

Ex-Bruins Defensemen Steven Kampfer, David Warsofsky Named To Team USA

A trio of former Boston Bruins will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Defensemen Steven Kampfer, who played parts of five NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, and David Warsofsky, who played for the team from 2013-2015, on Thursday were announced as members of Team USA. Forward Kenny Agostino, who currently is in the KHL, also is on the team.
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Named To 2022 NHL All-Star Team; Brad Marchand Not Selected

BOSTON (CBS) — The Captain of the B’s is heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced on Thursday that Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team. It is the third time Bergeron has been named to an NHL All-Star team. He was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old in his second season serving as the Bruins captain. Bergeron has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with a plus-eight rating in 32 games this year. He is fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Winger Brad Marchand, who is a top-10 scorer in the NHL this season and had a hat trick on Wednesday, was not named an All-Star. Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Man In vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/Vote. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Avalanche avoid huge upset, beat Coyotes in shootout

Nazem Kadri scored the only shootout goal to help the Colorado Avalanche avoid a major upset with a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Denver on Friday night. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost also scored, and Devon Toews had two assists for Colorado.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Improving Lightning take on short-handed Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to win without exceptional special teams play, but their power play and penalty kill are getting better. The Lightning hope to showcase that improvement Saturday night when they host the Dallas Stars in the teams' first meeting of the season. Tampa Bay ranks 15th in...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Wild score twice in four seconds, rout Ducks

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart in the third period Friday to highlight the Minnesota Wild's 7-3 rout of the Anaheim Ducks in Saint Paul, Minn. Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, while Boldy and Ryan Hartman each notched a goal and an assist. Victor Rask, Matt Dumba and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild. Minnesota's Kaapo Kahkonen made 39 saves to win his third consecutive start.
