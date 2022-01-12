ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Webb Simpson healthy, focused on rebound from 'letdown year'

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebb Simpson is confident he's on the verge of a rebound in 2022 after finishing with his lowest year-end world ranking in four years. Simpson hasn't won since the RBC Heritage in June 2020. It was his second win on the PGA Tour that season, adding to his title in Phoenix,...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Battling flu, Covid, neck injury” – Webb Simpson recalls a frustrating year

USA’s Webb Simpson reckoned that 2021 was a frustrating year on the PGA Tour. “From neck injury to catching COVID-19, the 36-year-old’s journey was nothing less than a roller-coaster last year. “Battling flu, Covid, neck injury,” he remembered on Tuesday to reporters. “I feel like that crept...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson. Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now. Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?. Driver. Titleist TS3. For many years he had...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Webb Simpson: I dream of being Ryder Cup captain one day

Webb Simpson could have counted himself very unlucky not to have been picked for the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. That being said, only divine intervention could have stopped that trailblazing side of Americans who were simply too good. Yet Simpson, 36, has detailed his dissapointment at watching the...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
Golf.com

If this golf record isn’t broken soon, it will stand forever, says Jim Furyk

Records, they say, are made to be broken, but in men’s professional golf, at least a few marks appear insurmountable: Byron Nelson’s 11 consecutive wins; Tiger Woods’ 142 straight starts without a missed cut; and, yes, the holy grail of golf records: Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major wins. With Tiger’s superhuman powers fading, feels like you could carve all of those numbers in stone.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#The Rbc Heritage#The Pga Tour#The Wells Fargo#T14#The Hero World Challenge
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau: I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
GOLF
AFP

Two eagles lift Henley to Sony Open clubhouse lead

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle. He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth. "Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

John Daly starts his golf season off with an epic HOLE-IN-ONE!

John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big PGA Tour News

The PGA Tour is aiming to change how fans the game. On Wednesday, The Tour announced a new Netflix docuseries that will take golf fans inside the sport like never before. “The TOUR like you’ve never seen it before,” the PGA’s official handle tweeted. “From the producers of [F1’s] Drive to Survive, a new [Netflix] docuseries will provide unprecedented access to golf’s biggest names and events throughout the season.”
GOLF
Gwinnett Daily Post

Reeling Warriors hoping to recover against Bulls

After absorbing a 26-point drubbing at the hands of the visiting Brooklyn Nets late Wednesday night, the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls had a one-day buffer before the West-contending Golden State Warriors came to town Friday. To Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, the key to regrouping -- and recouping -- lies...
NBA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia rebounds, literally, from loss to North Carolina

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia closed on a 6-0 run to rally past Virginia Tech, 54-52, Wednesday evening at John Paul Jones Arena. Trailing 52-48, the Cavaliers held the Hokies scoreless for the last 3:13 of the game to secure the win. Virginia Tech had two...
BASKETBALL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Cavs look to close out road trip with win in OKC

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season, and third-year guard Darius Garland is a big reason why. Heading into the finale of a season-high, six-game road trip Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Garland is coming off two of the best games of his career and the Cavaliers have won three consecutive games and four of their first five on the trek.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy