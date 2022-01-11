ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ask the experts: Testing for COVID-19

tpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re confused or frustrated by coronavirus testing, you’re not alone. Following pandemic precautions can seem like chasing a moving target as the public grapples with evolving CDC guidelines, conflicting advice from various experts, government and media, and another spike in online misinformation accompanying the omicron variant...

www.tpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
NBC News

You just tested positive for Covid. Here’s what to do next.

The highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a Covid-19 surge that is expected to continue to spike in the coming weeks. While the coronavirus poses the greatest risk to the unvaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the new strain is likely to lead to breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#Cdc#Omicron
The Atlantic

Stop Wasting COVID Tests, People

Move over mimosas, because America has a fresh New Year’s tradition: struggling to get tested for COVID before returning to school or work. The line for brunch was replaced, last weekend, with line after line after line of weary citizens waiting to receive their viral clearance. Testing backlogs are only going to get worse from here, as case numbers continue their ascent. But amid the complaints about a lack of rapid-testing kits and long delays for lab results, I’m reminded of the adage “You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.” Yes, the system failed us: Inadequate public investment in the nation’s testing infrastructure has worsened the congestion. But we can help ease it too—and clear the way for those who have the greatest need for their results—by staying off the road whenever possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC News

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?. Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven't changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

This Is What You Should Know Before Taking A Rapid COVID Test

This week, President Joe Biden announced that the US government is buying 500 million at-home COVID tests for the nation. If you’ve tried to buy or get a COVID test lately, you may have found long lines, empty shelves, and a frustrating lack of availability in general. This is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy