In what was a battle of two Interstate-94 rivals at the Al McGuire Center Wednesday night, with Marquette women’s basketball coming away with an 88-85 victory in overtime. With a second left on the game clock in the fourth quarter, the Blue Demons had a chance to take the lead from the free-throw line but after only knocking down one of two Marquette was given the chance to win the game.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO