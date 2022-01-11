Delbert Tiffany

The FBI identified the suspect who took four people hostage Saturday at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue as Malik Faisal Akram, 44. Authorities said Saturday night that Akram had died, while all four hostages made it out alive. Akram was a British citizen, the FBI said. He arrived to the U.S....
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia on Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed...
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation. A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes...
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway...
The woman identified by police as the victim who was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday was a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, according to a LinkedIn page bearing the same name and image of the victim. New York City...
(CNN) — The University of Michigan removed president Mark Schlissel from his position "effective immediately" following an anonymous complaint suggesting that he "may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a University employee," the university said Saturday. "After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone’s lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia late...
Martin Luther King Jr. and his fellow leaders and legions of foot soldiers who battled segregation and racial discrimination marched in countless acts of civil disobedience and defiance that fueled the civil rights movement. Decades later, to mark this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday observances, King’s eldest son,...
