ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Plymouth man sentenced to 19 years in prison for producing child porn, other charges

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn30g_0dj8gCdQ00
Melissa Turtinen

A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for advertising, producing and distributing child pornography from 2019-2021.

Derek Gerard Williams, 23, was recently sentenced to 228 months (19 years) in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

From November 2019-March 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Williams used Instagram and other online accounts and aliases to advertise, produce, distribute and obtain child porn and "other data related to the sexual exploitation of children."

Williams would communicate with and exploit minors in the United States and abroad. He'd also use VPNs or proxy services and coded language in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

The sentencing comes after Williams pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2021, to one count of advertising child pornography, one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

8 years in prison for woman charged in 3 violent Twin Cities carjackings

A Minneapolis woman accused of using "force, violence and intimidation" in three separate violent carjackings has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Krisanne Marie Benjamin will spend 100 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The 25-year-old was also ordered to pay $13,323.53 in restitution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Pornography#Prison
Bring Me The News

Armed robber hits Twin Cities Speedway twice in 5 days

Authorities in the east Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in multiple armed robberies at local Speedways. The individual has struck three times at two separate gas stations, Woodbury Public Safety and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
NEWPORT, MN
Bring Me The News

More than 2,000 arrested for drunken driving over holidays

Drunken driving arrests over the holidays returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Authorities made 2,037 DWI arrests during the state's extra enforcement campaign from Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. That's several hundred more than the 1,383 people who were arrested during the 2020...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bring Me The News

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after high-speed pursuit of stolen Cadillac

Woodbury police are shining the spotlight on two auto theft incidents from over the weekend, with two 13-year-old boys now in custody. The Woodbury Public Safety Department said the first incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Seasons neighborhood. A resident was unloading their Kia in the driveway when a young male approached "calmly" and hopped in the vehicle, driving off with the key fob inside. The resident held on to the door, trying to get the teen to stop, but eventually let go as the driver sped off. The Kia was later found in St. Paul via GPS.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy