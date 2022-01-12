ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield, WI

Sled dog team hit by snowmobile in hit-and-run in Wisconsin

By Melissa Turtinen
 3 days ago
A sled dog was hurt in an apparent hit-and-run with a snowmobile near Bayfield, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Ryan Redington, a John Beargrease and Iditarod sled dog race veteran, posted on Facebook on Jan. 9 to say while he was out with his dogs on Saturday, Jan. 8, when a snowmobile sped up and steered into his sled dog team, hitting multiple dogs.

Two dogs, Willy and Wildfire, were hurt and taken to Blue Pearl emergency vet in Duluth, a Go Fund Me page said. Willy suffered lacerations and a bruised foreleg, while Wildfire's left back leg is broken in three places.

Wildfire has since been taken to a vet in the Twin Cities, Mission Animal Hospital, Redington said on Monday, which will surgically repair Wildfire's leg on Tuesday instead of amputating it.

Sarah Keefer, Redington's training partner, started a Go Fund Me for Redington and Redington Mushing. The fundraiser had a goal of $9,000 and by Tuesday afternoon it had raised more than $33,000.

Willy led Redington's team to victory in the 2021 Kobuk440 and Wildfire, who is 3, is a "young rock star" and was on the winning team of the 2021 Junior Iditarod and finished the 2021 Iditarod on Redington's seventh-place team.

"Both of these dogs love to run, and seeing someone try to take that away from them is heartbreaking," the fundraiser says.

Redington says he filed a police report. A report filed with the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on the Tri-Counties corridor between Hughes and Iron River, KBJR 6 states.

The incident happened about 3 miles from home, the Go Fund Me said.

red sparrow
3d ago

I hope those sled dogs are recovering well ❤️‍🩹 Those snowmobile riders have no disregard to no one but themselves, there’s a couple of them that live nearby, that are speeding constantly.

Carol Broaddus
3d ago

Omg, hope the irresponsible people give themselves up. You know who you are!May justice prevail

Manee North
3d ago

Of course some of those sled people care. Probably came from the bar. Cops need to now be on sleds

