ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Library Hosts Zoom Discussion With Author Derick Lugo

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 5 days ago

The Greensboro Public Library wants you to hear from a very unlikely outdoor adventurer and writer, Derick Lugo, at 7 pm, January 24 on Zoom. Lugo had never hiked or camped a day in his life, but the Brooklyn-born, New York City urbanite hopped a train to Georgia, grabbed a taxi at the station, and told the cab driver to drop him off at the beginning of the Appalachian Trail.

His journey and the lessons learned are the subject of Lugo’s newly-released debut memoir, The Unlikely Thru-Hiker: An Appalachian Trail Journey. It’s a story of a young black man demonstrating grit and humor as he discovers the natural world of the trail. The book will inspire hikers and non-hikers to attempt what seems impossible.

This event is part of the on-going series hosted by the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch called Outdoor Adventurers of Color. Monthly events feature opportunities for outdoor recreation, socialization, and engagement.

To register in advance for this event, email Melanie Buckingham.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Greensboro, NC
Government
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

101
Followers
430
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy