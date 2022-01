The winter Olympics in Beijing are less than a month away and today, Team USA announced its final lineup of luge athletes, including three with ties to the Adirondacks. Chris Mazdzer, who grew up in Saranac Lake and now lives in Salt Lake City, will compete in his fourth Olympic games. He won a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

