ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs sign 7 players to reserve/future contracts

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVHCY_0dj8Zg1T00

The Kansas City Chiefs have formally signed seven players to reserve/future contracts according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Tuesday.

Each of these players won’t count toward the team’s current active roster while they play in the postseason. When the 90-man offseason roster opens up at the onset of the new league year on Mar. 16, 2022, that’s when these new players will officially be members of the team.

We’ve already covered the signings of RB Brenden Knox, WR Mathew Sexton and DL Darius Stills. Here is a look at the other four players that the team added on reserve/future contracts:

WR Omar Bayless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI2a0_0dj8Zg1T00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers signed Bayless as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. He was a training camp sensation for Carolina that season, but a knee injury landed him on injured reserve for the entire year. Bayless spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad this year, but he was let loose at the end of the regular season. The former Arkansas State standout finished his college career with 176 receptions for 2,764 yards and 26 touchdowns.

DL Lorenzo Neal Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtfN6_0dj8Zg1T00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Neal is the son of Lorenzo Neal, a former All-Pro fullback who played in the NFL during the 2000s decade. He played college football with the Purdue Boilermakers, appearing in 30 games with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 6-3 and 325-pound defensive tackle originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, but he also has since spent time with the Broncos.

WR Gary Jennings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIB5z_0dj8Zg1T00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

A former fourth-round draft pick out of West Virginia by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Jennings has bounced around a lot during his short NFL career. He was waived by Seattle without appearing in a single game for the team beyond the preseason. He spent some time with the Dolphins, but he ended up on injured reserve two weeks after signing. He’s been on both the Bills and Ravens’ practice squads. He spent the 2021 offseason with the Colts before landing on the Raiders practice squad for a few days during the season. In college, he had 168 catches for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Mountaineers. Some stability could allow him to prosper in the NFL, but he hasn’t found that yet.

TE Jordan Franks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeskK_0dj8Zg1T00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Another tight end for the Chiefs’ collection, the 6-4 and 250-pound Franks has spent a few seasons in the NFL now. He first signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2018. He appeared in six games with Cincy in 2018, recording two receptions for 37 yards and one tackle on special teams. Most recently, Franks spent time with the Cleveland Browns, where he was elevated from the practice squad a number of times this season, playing primarily on special teams.

Tryouts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J60M_0dj8Zg1T00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs also tried out the following players:

  • WR Mike Moss
  • RB Rakeem Boyd
  • LB Jamar Watson

Moss is perhaps the most intriguing of the three, listed a 6-3, 210 pounds and playing collegiately at Robert Morris University.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

JuJu Smith-Schuster bombshell drops ahead of Steelers’ playoff game vs. Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, and he was expected to miss the rest of the campaign. But in a surprise twist, the Steelers announced Thursday that Smith-Schuster has returned to practice, though he remains on IR for now ahead of the Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Neal
FanSided

Who are the Tennessee Titans most likely playoff opponents?

While the Tennessee Titans are recovering and planning for their next opponent, the rest of the AFC is battling it out just for the chance to travel to Nashville this postseason. It can get a little tricky figuring out who the Titans would play just because it all depends on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs send loud message to haters ahead of playoffs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to look to win another Super Bowl as they start their playoff journey on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the game that the Chiefs should be able to win, but many people have been doubting this team all season long. The Chiefs uploaded a lengthy video via Twitter to show the world that they should be ready for what the Chiefs are going to do, and that’s winning another Super Bowl title.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Morris University#Bills#College Football#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Rb Brenden Knox#Dl Darius Stills#Wr Omar Bayless#Panthers#Arkansas State#The Purdue Boilermakers#The Seattle Seahawks
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

NFL wildcard playoff picks: Favorites to sweep ‘super’ six-game slate

After the first Week 18 in NFL history ended a topsy-turvy season in suitably dramatic fashion, we’re headed into the first ever Super Wild Card Weekend. The NFL is giving us six games over the next three days and while you can’t predict football – just ask the Indianapolis Colts – we can at least make semi-educated guesses how the following games will go.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Get Discouraging Thursday Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game. On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers vs. Chiefs odds, line: 2022 NFL playoff picks, Wild Card prediction from proven model on 136-97 roll

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to turn the tables on the Kansas City Chiefs when they meet during NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022. The Chiefs (12-5) defeated the Steelers (9-7-1) 36-10 in Week 16, but Pittsburgh has not lost since. The Steelers defeated the Browns and then knocked off the Ravens in overtime last week to earn a berth in the NFL playoff bracket. Kansas City had been on a tear with eight consecutive wins, but lost the conference's top seed when the Chiefs were beaten at Cincinnati in Week 17.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers-Chiefs: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers

In what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final game, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC). Here are the numbers that define Steelers-Chiefs. Matchup: The Steelers lead the all-time series 23-13, including the playoffs. The Chiefs have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy