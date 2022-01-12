ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles changing left-field dimensions at Camden Yards

By Mark Polishuk
 3 days ago
Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been one of MLB's most hitter-friendly ballparks. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Construction has begun on the left-field area at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports, as the Orioles are looking to make their ballpark’s dimensions slightly more favorable toward pitchers. The stretch of the left-field wall from the foul pole to the bullpen area in left-center field will be moved back roughly 30 feet, and also elevated to around 12 feet high from its current height of seven feet.

The renovations are expected to be completed by Opening Day. This is the first notable change to OPACY’s dimensions in 20 seasons, although even those changes (increasing the distance between home plate and the outfield wall) were rolled back a year later.

As Ruiz notes, Camden Yards has allowed the most home runs (5,911) of any ballpark in the majors since it first opened in 1992. While obviously many new stadiums have since opened and don’t have the 30 years of compiled history, any number of metrics or just plain naked-eye measurements leave no doubt that Camden Yards is one of baseball’s more hitter-friendly venues.

The oft-struggling state of the Orioles’ pitching staff has naturally played a role in those numbers, although it can certainly be argued that Baltimore pitchers might have had better numbers if right-handed batters had more of a challenge in reaching the seats on fly balls to left field. “While Camden Yards will remain a hitters’ park, the hope is for the changes to prevent it from being an outlier in terms of home runs,” Ruiz writes.

Orioles pitchers have allowed the most homers in baseball in each of the last three 162-game seasons. That includes a 2019 campaign that saw Baltimore pitchers set an MLB record with 305 home runs allowed in a single season. The use of the livelier ball led to a huge surge in home runs league-wide in 2019, yet while the five highest single-season home run totals in history occurred during that season, the Orioles’ 305 total still comfortably led the pack (the Rockies were second with 270 homers allowed).

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles expected to seek bullpen help, catching depth

As expected, it has been another fairly quiet offseason in Baltimore to this point. The Orioles have made a pair of low-cost big league deals, signing infielder Rougned Odor for the league-minimum salary and agreeing to terms on a $7M guarantee with starter Jordan Lyles. (The Lyles deal was agreed to in the waning hours before the lockout and wasn’t made official prior to the transactions freeze, but it’s expected to be finalized whenever the lockout ends).
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Where do MLB teams sit on competitive spectrum heading into 2022?

It’s December 31st. The calendar is about to flip over to a new year, a time to reflect on the year that was and the year to come. The MLB lockout has also almost reached the one-month mark, giving us all plenty of time to think about the directions of our favourite baseball teams. So, without further ado, here’s a quick, or not-so-quick, overview of where each team is on the competitive spectrum heading into 2022.
MLB
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles change ballpark dimensions to help pitching

The Baltimore Orioles certainly need help when it comes to their pitching staff. While John Means is a solid enough arm, the idea that Jordan Lyles is going to be the second starter in the rotation just shows how much more work needs to be done. Yes, the Orioles have intriguing prospects on the way, but it will take time before they can be counted on at the major league level.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Baltimore Sun#Opacy
The Baltimore Sun

Oriole of the Day: Injury-hampered season leaves Anthony Santander needing improvement

With MLB owners continuing to lock out the players as the two sides slowly work toward a new collective bargaining agreement, Orioles officials are barred from specifically discussing players on the team’s 40-man roster. The Baltimore Sun, of course, faces no such stipulations. Throughout the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at each Oriole, examining their 2021 seasons and what’s ahead for them ...
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

BaltimoreBaseball.com’s All-Oriole Park at Camden Yards team

Last week, the Orioles announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The anniversary will be officially marked on August 6th when the Orioles play the Pittsburgh Pirates. In advance of that, here’s BaltimoreBaseball.com’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards 30-year team. I chose...
MLB
Camden Chat

Weekend Bird Droppings: Orioles give glimpse at outfield fence changes

We have renderings, folks! The Orioles gave us a glimpse of what the revamped left field wall at Camden Yards is going to look like whenever the 2022 season gets underway. It’s fairly dramatic, and it’s sure to be a challenge for some of the less defensively-inclined players. Of course, most of the online response has been negative, but that is almost expected for change of any kind, so let’s not sweat it.
MLB
FanSided

Mariners Trade Proposal: Cole Sulser of the Orioles

At the 2021 deadline, the Mariners made a couple of moves, mostly involving their bullpen. They traded away Kendall Graveman for Joe Smith, dumping Montero in the process and obtaining Abraham Toro (a massive win). Then, they traded JT Chargois and Austin Shenton for Diego Castillo. I think they should make a similar trade this offseason for a controllable reliever, and try and obtain Orioles reliever Cole Sulser.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Imagining Gleyber Torres’ 2019 season with Camden Yards’ new dimensions

The winds of change are blowing through Baltimore, and their effects will be felt throughout the AL East. On Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reported that the Orioles had begun construction to expand the left-field dimensions of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Renovations are expected to be completed by Opening Day.
MLB
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Arkansas baseball player, Rays bullpen catcher, dies 'unexpectedly' at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28, the team announced. The Rays drafted Ramirez in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he spent 3 seasons in the Minor League System before being released. The Rays invited Ramirez to join the team’s staff in 2019. He’s been the bullpen catcher for the last 3 seasons.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees announce plans for top prospect Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees need a shortstop. They have admitted it themselves, and they don’t want to go back to putting Gleyber Torres there. Whether it is a star-level player like Carlos Correa or Trevor Story, or a one-year stopgap like Andrelton Simmons, the Bombers will add a shortstop no matter what.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: One voter who could cost David Ortiz on Hall of Fame ballot

One Boston writer didn’t vote for Red Sox icon David Ortiz. With just over two weeks until the announcement of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class, over half of the ballots have been submitted. The early results show Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz achieving the votes necessary for enshrinement. It’s Big Papi’s first year on the ballot, and while he’s almost a certain Hall of Famer, getting elected on the first ballot is an honor reserved for the true greats of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mets Sign 2 Arms On Minor League Deals In Attempt To Build Pitching Depth

After their pitching staff was decimated by injuries a season ago, the Mets must build depth in this area in order to prevent this from occurring again in 2022. On Jan. 13, Baseball America reported that the Mets have signed two hurlers to minor league deals, veteran left-handed side-armer Alex Claudio and righty Stephen Nogosek.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Tampa mayor: Rays potentially leaving would be a 'blow'

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made clear that she hopes to see the Rays remain in the Tampa area. While she added the caveat that the Tampa region would “continue to grow without a doubt” regardless of the team’s future, reports Charlie Frago, Castor also made the case for the city to hold on to a team that’s been plagued by ballpark issues, low attendance and limited revenue since its inception as an expansion franchise ahead of the 1998 season.
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros announce coaching staff for 2022 season

The Astros announced the addition of minor league hitting coordinator Jason Kanzler to the big league staff in an unspecified coaching role. The 31-year-old, who spent three seasons in the Twins system as a player, has spent the past three years coaching Astros minor leaguers. Otherwise, the bulk of Dusty...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots working out son of former MLB All-Star

The New England Patriots are working out a player this week with a famous last name. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday that the Patriots hosted defensive back Money Hunter for a workout. Hunter, who played collegiately at Arkansas State and professionally with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, is the son of former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

