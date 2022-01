Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning consumers about fake at-home COVID-19 tests being sold online. She says both the Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau have released warnings related to fraudulent tests. Also, the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team is seeing an increase in calls and complaints related to at-home test concerns. It offers some tips to avoid getting ripped off. Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. Look online for information about the website you’re thinking of buying from, and pay by credit card so you can dispute any charge that you later learn was fraudulent. In April, Nessel warned about fake advertisements and too-good-to-be-true treatments related to COVID-19 when she issued a COVID-19 Vaccine Scams Consumer Alert. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Michigan Attorney General’s website.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO