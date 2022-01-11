ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Supervisor Barger warns of fake COVID-19 tests, identity theft

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T19CA_0dj8XGCH00

As the demand for COVID-19 tests surges along with infections due to the Omicron variant, officials are warning of fraudulent tests online and at pop-up locations.

Sellers of fake tests are also stealing patient data for purposes of identity theft, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“The harder it is to find a testing site, the more individuals that are predators … are going out and doing illegal activity with kits that are not even accredited and stealing identities of patients,” Barger said.

Barger asked county staff to come up with an enforcement plan for cracking down on fraudsters as well as an educational campaign to alert the public to the risk and point them to legitimate resources.

“It is imperative that the board ensure residents can be confident that they are receiving an accurate and a legitimate test without risking their private information,” Barger said, reading from her motion.

“These (fraudulent sites) are popping up on street corners,” she warned.

The Federal Trade Commission sent out an alert last week warning about fake tests online. The FTC cited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in warning Americans that “fake and unauthorized at-home testing kits are popping up online as opportunistic scammers take advantage of the spike in demand.”

The FTC offered the following tips:

  • Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before buying;
  • Conduct a web search for the seller’s name or website along with “scam,” “complaint” or “review”;
  • Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites; and
  • Pay by credit card so that you can later dispute the charge if necessary.

California is also moving against price gougers taking advantage of the surging demand for test kits. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order, announced last weekend, that prohibits sellers from increasing prices on at-home test kits by more than 10%.

A report in response to Barger’s motion is expected back in 30 days.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable, the first time there hasn’t been a notable increase over the past few weeks, according to data recently released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The patient load in the county’s hospitals has been building day to day from 188 on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Orange County reports over 11,000 new COVID cases

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued climbing, reaching levels not seen in 11 months and pushing the county into the No. 2 spot in the state in COVID-positive patients, behind only Los Angeles County, according to the latest data. Hospitalizations swelled from 1,013 on Tuesday to 1,071 on Wednesday, with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
HeySoCal

LAUSD law enforcement employees sue over mandatory vaccine mandate

Twenty school law enforcement officers are suing Los Angeles Unified, alleging they were either wrongfully fired or face termination despite filing for exemptions to the district’s mandatory employee coronavirus vaccination mandate. The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Monday are a mix of school safety officers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Covid#Fraud#Omicron#Lacountydcba#Wearelahealth#Lasdhq#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy