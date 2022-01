The police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, has been identified as Los Angeles Police Department’s anti-racism champion, William Dorsey Jones Jr. The 42-year-old officer has tried to advocate for his community and reform the police as well as starting a clothing brand called “Use of Force Fitness”, which was disbanded in December 2020 after widespread protests against police violence across the country. Mr Jones’ lawyer, Leslie Wilcox, revealed his identity to The New York Times on Thursday. On 23 December, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a changing room along with her mother at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO