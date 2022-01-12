Funimation Launches English Dubbed Adaptation Of “She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man”

Crunchyroll announced a new slate of dubbed titles for its Winter 2022 season. The anime streamer confirmed that a number of the season's most popular new releases, including the fantasy isekai In The Land of Leadale, the demon-slaying shonen anime Orient, and the assassin-themed romance Love of Kill will receive new dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. The company's winter season will see continuations of Platinum End's English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs, as well as an English dub of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X's OVA (original video animation) release.
