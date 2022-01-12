ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA announces Super Bowl flight requirements

Private pilots planning to fly over the L.A. area next month around the time of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will have to adhere to special air traffic procedures, temporary flight restrictions and other operational requirements.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the changes will be in effect between Feb. 6 and 14 in Los Angeles airspace.

A reservation program will be in effect to facilitate aircraft parking at Los Angeles International Airport and other area airports, according to the FAA. General aviation pilots should contact the Fixed Base Operator at each airport to obtain reservations.

The following airports will also be affected: Van Nuys Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport, Jack Northrup Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport, John Wayne Airport, Ontario International Airport and San Bernardino International Airport.

Meanwhile, special air traffic procedures will be in effect to minimize air traffic delays and enhance safety. Affected airports will be LAX, Van Nuys Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport, Jack Northrup Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport, John Wayne Airport, Ontario International Airport, San Bernardino International Airport, San Diego International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.

The FAA will impose a Temporary Flight Restriction over SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl. According to the agency, the TFR will be in effect from 2:30 until 8:30 p.m. on game day, Feb. 13. The TFR will have a 10 nautical-mile inner core and a 30 nautical-mile outer ring, according to the FAA.

The flight restriction will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights in and out of LAX. Emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft will be able to enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control, according to the FAA.

Super Bowl LVI will also be a No Drone Zone. Additional drone restrictions will be in place before, during and after the Super Bowl, FAA officials said.

