ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

UCLA restricts indoor athletic competitions to player families only

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9gZB_0dj8TD7a00
| Photo by Socalphoto via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

UCLA announced Tuesday that due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, attendance at all home indoor athletic competitions — including men’s basketball — will be restricted to team members’ families only, through Jan. 21.

The restriction will formally take effect Thursday for the men’s basketball game against Oregon. Saturday’s game against Oregon State will also be impacted. They will be the second and third consecutive UCLA men’s basketball games at Pauley Pavilion restricted to players’ families only.

Three women’s basketball games will be impacted: against Washington on Friday, Washington State on Sunday and against USC on Jan. 20. The men’s volleyball match against Princeton on Saturday will also be affected, along with the men’s volleyball Pac-12/Big 10 Challenge set for Jan. 21.

UCLA officials said the university is monitoring the COVID situation “with a goal of welcoming fans back to competitions as soon as possible.”

“UCLA men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders will automatically receive a credit to their UCLA ticket account for the cost of any game held without fans,” according to the university. “Single-game ticket purchases for indoor events held without fans will be automatically refunded.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
dailybruin.com

UCLA gymnastics returns to competition after pause due to COVID-19 protocols

In December, the Bruins welcomed fans back to Pauley Pavilion for the first time in nearly two years. And then the world shut down again, as did the blue and gold. After enduring a pause on team activities because of COVID-19 protocols, UCLA gymnastics is set to open its season on the road against Minnesota on Monday, nine days after its season was supposed to begin. The Bruins were originally slated to compete in the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim on Jan. 8 before dropping out of the competition nearly two weeks before the meet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Athletics#Basketball#Volleyball#Uclaathletics#Oregon State#Usc#Princeton#Pac 12 Big 10 Challenge#Covid
ClutchPoints

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly handed brand new contract after 8-4 season

In what ended up being his first winning season since taking over as head coach of the UCLA football team, Chip Kelly has earned a contract extension. Initially set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2022 season and with no buyout remaining on his deal, Kelly risked entering the season in “lame duck” status, and that is never good for recruiting. So, as UCLA searches for their first back-to-back winning seasons in a decade, it will be Kelly that is at the helm, for better or for worse.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The pandemic-era saga of tennis star Novak Djokovic in Australia this week is but one of many: Pro athletes who have refused to be vaccinated have been put at center court in a larger contest — as famous faces who are becoming proxy players in the accelerating worldwide cultural battles over COVID jabs.
NFL
Asia Media

UCLA Athletics receives $1.3 million to focus on women student-athletes

To support multiple initiatives in women’s sports and the department as a whole, UCLA Athletics has received a $1.3 million gift from from Mark Kalmansohn. This donation establishes the Mark Kalmansohn UCLA Assistant Softball Coach Endowment, the seed gift to establish the Women of Westwood Endowment, and supports UCLA individual sports and the Wooden Athletic Fund, the general fund for UCLA Athletics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy