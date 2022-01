This holiday season, the Harvey C. Noone Legion Family hosted veterans from the Churchville area and the Senior Citizens of Riga for an “Elvis Blue Christmas” performance on Friday, December 17. The goal was to provide a fun-filled evening for our veterans and senior citizens as a sign of our appreciation and community service. Earlier in the month, the Churchville Chamber of Commerce held a Veterans Luncheon and gifted free admission, and the Auxiliary provided one drink coupon to veterans to come to “Elvis Blue Christmas.” More than half of the veterans came out to see Elvis.

CHURCHVILLE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO