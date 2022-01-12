ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Strong post play propels Miller girls basketball team to road win over Covenant

By John Harvey
Daily Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiller girls basketball caoch James Braxton admitted he wasn’t pleased with his team’s ability to get the ball in the post during a Christmas tournament in Hampton Roads last month. He spent the past few days of practice harping on the importance of the post to his...

dailyprogress.com

CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
louisvilleleopards.org

Leopards Notch 70th Win Over Dukes 45-40 – Girls Basketball

<<< Previous At New Philadelphia | Girls Basketball Schedule | Next At Tallmadge >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Varsity Basketball Team rallied to defeat the visiting Marlington Dukes 45-40 Wednesday Night at Louisville High School With the victory, Louisville improves to 9-3 on the season. Barwick Leads Louisville with 14.
LOUISVILLE, OH
lootpress.com

Girls Basketball: Richmond scores 23 in win over Westside

Clear Fork – Kierra Richmond scored 23 points as Shady Spring finished a regular season sweep of sectional foe Westside in a 52-37 win in Clear Fork on Thursday. Brooklyn Gibson added 11 points for Shady in the win. Kaitlyn Lester scored a team-high 14 for Westside in the loss.
BASKETBALL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Basketball Wins Second Straight to Remain Undefeated in United East Action

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Four starters put up double-digit scoring as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team posted their second victory in a row Friday night to remain perfect in United East Conference action. St. Mary’s College (4-5, 3-0 UEC) picked up a 71-58 win over SUNY Morrisville on Ed Cole Court […] The post Seahawks Men’s Basketball Wins Second Straight to Remain Undefeated in United East Action appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wibwnewsnow.com

Washburn Uses Strong Second Half to Propel Over Lions

A balanced scoring attack with seven different players scoring at least eight points pushed Washburn to an 87-72 win over Missouri Southern Thursday night on the road as the Ichabods picked up their third-straight win securing their fifth win in the last six games. The Ichabods will be in action at Pittsburg State on Saturday.
PITTSBURG, KS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Drop United East Contest Against Morrisville State

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (5-7) were defeated by in-conference opponent Morrisville State (7-5) this evening (Jan. 14). This was the  Seahawks’ fifth conference game of the 2021-22 season and fourth home game. The final score was 81-55, moving the Seahawks to 3-2 in United East play How It Happened Both the Seahawks and […] The post Seahawks Drop United East Contest Against Morrisville State appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Progress

2021 fall Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Dirk Morra, Monticello

Morra immediately left his mark on Monticello’s field hockey program in his first season on the sidelines. The veteran coach guided the Mustangs to an impressive 15-6 record and a berth to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Monticello posted a respectable 8-4 record in Jefferson District competition en route to its deep postseason run.
SPORTS
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL

