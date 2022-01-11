ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

WATCH: County Ground Uncut - Swindon Town V Man City

swindontownfc.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwindon Town entertained a star-studded Manchester City team in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round on...

www.swindontownfc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Edwards
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG & Juventus in action

WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only) "Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Follow Man City v Chelsea live

We're bringing you live text commentary of Manchester City v Chelsea, plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League matches. Match report and all the reaction will be on this page later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Swindon Town
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims to keep Philippe Coutinho happy after draw against Man Utd

Steven Gerrard wants to keep Philippe Coutinho smiling after the Aston Villa debutant secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw that left Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick deflated.Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter looked to be going the same way as their FA Cup tie at the start of the week, with Villa looking sharp but ultimately lacking a cutting edge against the Red Devils.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring, with the Portuguese skipper adding another just as Villa threatened to level.Gerrard turned to former Liverpool team-mate Coutinho and got a dream response, with the Brazilian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says title race not done despite win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Aston Villa are hoping to gain revenge against Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford when the two sides met in the FA Cup third round just a few days ago after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Villa could give debuts to both Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho for this fixture, though, as they look to surge up the table from a disappointing 14th. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEUnited’s momentum will have been raised slightly by victory but they still remained six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphinha contract: Marcelo Bielsa pleased Leeds are discussing new deal with ‘best player’

Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds have made “a great decision” by starting talks with star player Raphinha over an improved contract.Raphinha, Leeds’ stand-out performer since they returned to the Premier League, has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a four-year contract when joining Leeds from Rennes for £17million in October 2020 and talks between his agent Deco and the Yorkshire club about a better deal are ongoing.Bielsa, whose side return to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, said: “I think it’s a great decision. Raphinha is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Rescheduled Brighton date is very hard to understand

Thomas Tuchel has admitted struggling to fathom the rescheduling of Chelsea’s Premier League trip to BrightonThe Blues travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, with the clash shifted from February 8 – when Chelsea will be at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.But now boss Tuchel has been left wondering why the rearranged Brighton match could not have been staged a day later on Wednesday, January 19.Chelsea lost 1-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, with Brighton drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Friday night.The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday and Brighton travel to Leicester, leaving Tuchel nonplussed as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as De Bruyne scores brilliant winner

Follow live reaction after Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea.De Bruyne curled an excellent strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga from outside of the box in the 70th minute to hand the hosts a victory they thoroughly deserved after a commanding performance against the European champions. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku, who had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea sweep Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes win prizes

Chelsea completed a sweep of the Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won the respective prizes for men’s and women’s coach of the year. The Blues reached the finals of both the men’s and women’s Champions League last season, with the men’s side defeating Manchester City to lift the European Cup for the second time - less than five months after Tuchel was appointed manager. The women’s team were defeated by Barcelona in their first appearance in the Women’s Champions League final but won a domestic treble, sealed by winning the FA Cup with victory over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tariq Lamptey targeting full return for Brighton against former club Chelsea

Brighton boss Graham Potter is hopeful Tariq Lamptey will be fit to face former club Chelsea after suffering an injury setback ahead of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.Seagulls defender Lamptey was a surprise omission from Albion’s starting XI for Friday evening’s clash with the Eagles due to a slight groin issue.The England Under-21 international managed a lively second-half cameo as a late Joachim Andersen own goal prevented Palace snatching victory courtesy of Conor Gallagher’s seventh strike of the season.Wing-back Lamptey, who has been in red-hot form, only returned to Premier League action in October following a 10-month absence due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City turn screw in title race as Norwich add to Rafael Benitez woes

Kevin De Bruyne scored a superb winner as Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.The victory possibly ended the Londoners’ title chances. Liverpool 14 points behind City but with two games in hand, may now be...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy