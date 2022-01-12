Webb Simpson healthy, focused on rebound from 'letdown year'
Las Vegas Herald
3 days ago
Webb Simpson is confident he's on the verge of a rebound in 2022 after finishing with his lowest year-end world ranking in four years. Simpson hasn't won since the RBC Heritage in June 2020. It was his second win on the PGA Tour that season, adding to his title in Phoenix,...
Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson. Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now. Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?. Driver. Titleist TS3. For many years he had...
HONOLULU — Webb Simpson has been on the PGA Tour long enough and won enough to not be in a hurry. He was no less eager to fly to the middle of the Pacific for one week at the Sony Open. “I realized that when I got off the...
Webb Simpson could have counted himself very unlucky not to have been picked for the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. That being said, only divine intervention could have stopped that trailblazing side of Americans who were simply too good. Yet Simpson, 36, has detailed his dissapointment at watching the...
A new year means a fresh start, and that's exactly what Webb Simpson craves as he makes his 2022 debut at the Sony Open. "2021 was a frustrating year for me," Simpson said Tuesday. "Battling flu, COVID, neck injury, and I feel like that crept into my golf game." As...
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
Shot Scope, a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based game tracking and distance measuring smartwatches, as well as laser rangefinders, has named golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador. Backed by products that offer real-time on-course swing performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring, Shot Scope...
Records, they say, are made to be broken, but in men’s professional golf, at least a few marks appear insurmountable: Byron Nelson’s 11 consecutive wins; Tiger Woods’ 142 straight starts without a missed cut; and, yes, the holy grail of golf records: Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major wins. With Tiger’s superhuman powers fading, feels like you could carve all of those numbers in stone.
Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle.
He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth.
"Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
The PGA Tour is aiming to change how fans the game. On Wednesday, The Tour announced a new Netflix docuseries that will take golf fans inside the sport like never before. “The TOUR like you’ve never seen it before,” the PGA’s official handle tweeted. “From the producers of [F1’s] Drive to Survive, a new [Netflix] docuseries will provide unprecedented access to golf’s biggest names and events throughout the season.”
John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia closed on a 6-0 run to rally past Virginia Tech, 54-52, Wednesday evening at John Paul Jones Arena. Trailing 52-48, the Cavaliers held the Hokies scoreless for the last 3:13 of the game to secure the win. Virginia Tech had two...
Comments / 0