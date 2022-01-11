ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants fire head coach Joe Judge

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants will be making wholesale changes this offseason.

Earlier this week, general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement. On Tuesday, the team informed head coach Joe Judge that he would not be retained.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

In two seasons with the Giants, Judge compiled a 10-23 record. His 4-13 finish in 2021 was among the worst in franchise history — the 13 losses the most ever by a Giants head coach.

Judge appeared to have some staying power as recently as a month ago, but the team’s final four games and his post-Chicago press conference meltdown ultimately sealed his fate.

The Giants will begin their head coaching search immediately after a new general manager is hired.

