ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Model Predicts U.S. Omicron Wave Will Crest by Next Week as U.K. Sees Case Decline

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will peak at 1.2 million by January 19 and will then fall...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Gene variant that protects against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crests#Covid#Uk#U S Omicron#Open University
WAND TV

CDC: U.S. Omicron cases may see quick drop after fast rise

(WAND) - After COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant in the U.S. spiked recently, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's possible they could fall as fast as they rose. Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested the American surge might be visualized as an "ice pick"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron surge may peak in January, models predict

The national surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant may last weeks, rather than months, according to the most recent projections from the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a consortium of researchers helping the CDC track the pandemic's trajectory. The latest ensemble projection combines eight different models...
BALTIMORE, MD
southernminn.com

U.S. May Soon See Sharp Drop in Omicron Cases, Experts Say

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The omicron surge may have peaked in Britain and could be about to do the same in the United States, experts report. That is because the COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa in mid-November is so contagious that the variant may already be running out of people to infect, the Associated Press reported. In Britain, government data show that reported new COVID-19 cases fell to about 140,000 a day in the last week compared with more than 200,000 daily cases earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status. From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

When is the omicron wave expected to peak in U.S.?

Researchers predict that the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread across the United States in recent weeks will peak during the week of Jan. 9, slightly earlier than what was predicted in mid-December. Recent estimates from Columbia University researchers suggest that COVID-19 numbers could peak at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Children represent 17.7% of COVID-19 cases as U.S. sees record high for weekly cases

The United States recorded more than 3 million new COVID-19 cases this past week, a record high for weekly cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As schools and businesses determine whether to resume in-person learning in the new year,, children's cases are also up, with 325,340 cases in the week between December 23 and December 30, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics,
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: With cases declining, is this the end of Omicron in the UK?

The UK reported 141,472 cases of the coronavirus, yesterday, 9 January. This is the fifth consecutive day the nation has recorded a decline in cases. As it stands currently, no new restrictions are set to be introduced for Brits, as has been observed by other governments around the world in an attempt at curbing the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newton Kansan

US, Britain may see rapid decline in omicron cases

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19’s alarming omicron wave might have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases could drop dramatically. The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect,...
WORLD
WDW News Today

New University of Florida COVID-19 Model Predicts New Infections Have Already Peaked, Cases Will Peak Soon in Florida Amid Omicron Variant

The University of Florida has released updated data from its COVID-19 model predicting how the Omicron variant of the virus will spread on the coming weeks and months, with some positive news. According to The University of Florida and WFTV, COVID-19 transmission has already peaked in the State of Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
729K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy