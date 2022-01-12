Model Predicts U.S. Omicron Wave Will Crest by Next Week as U.K. Sees Case Decline

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The omicron surge may have peaked in Britain and could be about to do the same in the United States, experts report. That is because the COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa in mid-November is so contagious that the variant may already be running out of people to infect, the Associated Press reported. In Britain, government data show that reported new COVID-19 cases fell to about 140,000 a day in the last week compared with more than 200,000 daily cases earlier this month.

