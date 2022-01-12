Long Island charities help residents stay warm during freezing temps

Volunteers for different nonprofits spent Tuesday helping people in need during the bitter blast.

Doctors are urging everyone to bundle up in the freezing temperatures.

Dr. On Chen, of Stony Brook Medicine, says people need to watch out for frostbite if they are out in the cold for too long.

"If you see the tissues are cold, they're changing in color, you may want to get to a hospital," Chen says.

Lighthouse Mission spent Tuesday donating warm clothing in the freezing conditions.

"There are so many people on the street who need that kind of stuff, and we're not able to give all of them hats, gloves, coats," says Emily Ryan, of the Lighthouse Mission.

Ryan is urging people to bring donations to their main location as they are running low on supply.

Maureen's Haven in Riverhead is a day center where homeless people can stay warm before heading to a church where they'll spend the evening

"When it does get this cold, they're really grateful to have a place like Maureen's Haven when they truly don't have anywhere else to go," says Dan O'Shea.

Anyone who wants to donate to Lighthouse Mission can do so here and they can donate to Maureen's Haven here .