One of 2021’s finest games gets another chance to hunt on PC – but is Monster Hunter Rise on PC worth jumping into?. Monster Hunter Rise captured many of the Dexerto team’s hearts last year when it launched, just missing out on our game of the year list by a few Palico whiskers. Not to be deterred, though, it’s bounced back into our lives with a PC port that takes everything we loved about the Switch version and dialed it up to eleven.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO