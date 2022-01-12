ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health leaders urge COVID precautions

metropolisplanet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have 'taken that a bit too far' — Health...

www.metropolisplanet.com

CBS Philly

Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Inside Nova

Health department, hospital leaders urge those with mild COVID-19 symptoms, non-serious illness to avoid emergency rooms

As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Virginia public health officials and hospital leaders are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Leader Urges Followers to Drink Their Own Urine to Fight COVID

Anti-COVID-19 “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key has a new quarter-baked conspiracy theory for his anti-vax followers to use to cure themselves of COVID-19: Drink their own urine. “The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. OK, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key said in a video posted over the weekend on his Telegram account after being released from jail over a trespassing charge. “This has been around for centuries,” he added. “When I tell you this, please take it with a grain of salt,” the anti-vaccine advocate warned while saying people might now think he is “cray cray.” “Now drink urine!” he continued. “This vaccine is the worst bioweapon I have ever seen,” he concluded. “I drink my own urine!” Reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Sunday night, Key doubled down on what he calls “urine therapy” and railed against “foolish” people who took the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and effective.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
cwbradio.com

UW Health Experts Urge All Eligible Children to Get the COVID Vaccine

(Raymond Neupert) Experts at UW-Health are urging all children who are eligible to get the COVID 19 vaccine after a spike in pediatric cases. The overall number of new infections in patients aged 18 and under doubled over the Christmas holidays across the US, and new studies from the CDC show that children who are unvaccinated have a much higher chance of ending up in the hospital with the new Delta variant.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs2iowa.com

UnityPoint Health urges at-home COVID-19 tests for mild symptoms

UnityPoint Health emergency department and urgent care locations are seeing a marked increase in the number of asymptomatic patients seeking COVID-19 tests on a walk-in basis. UnityPoint Health does not offer COVID-19 testing on a walk-in basis. Instead, UnityPoint Health provides testing, if clinically appropriate, when caring for patients who visit our facilities to seek treatment for upper respiratory symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
metropolisplanet.com

Kids and COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to climb amid omicron surge, including cases among adolescents. The omicron variant is surging in people of all ages. Since the return to school, the variant has hit the adolescent age group harder than before.
KIDS
Western Iowa Today

Health Officials Urge Iowans to Report Positive At-Home COVID Test Results

(Des Moines, IA) — Public health officials are urging Iowans who test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home rapid test to report those results to their local health department. The demand for at-home testing is rising as the highly transmissible omicron variant drives a spike in new infections. Nola Aigner-Davis with the Polk County Public Health Department says, “if you have a positive test, we would love for you to report it so we kind of have more of an accurate picture on what we’re seeing in the community.” Figures released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday show the number of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 has taken a sharp upturn. More than 17-thousand positive tests were reported in the last week, that’s up 37-percent from the previous week.
IOWA STATE

