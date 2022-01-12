ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jameson Williams, projected top WR in 2022 NFL Draft, to undergo surgery on torn ACL

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams indeed suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s national championship game and will undergo surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Williams, whom many project as the top wide receiver in the 2022 draft class, left the game early in the second quarter after he broke free on a 40-yard reception. He attempted to make a cut as a Georgia defender closed in and fell to the ground grabbing his right knee.

He was seen walking on the sideline under his own power in the third quarter but did not return to the game.

Per Schefter, doctors believe that with a successful surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will be able to retain his sub-4.3 speed.

It still remains to be seen whether or not the injury will cause him to slide in the NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin on April 28.

Williams will no longer be able to participate in the combine or any pro day as he will be rehabbing and recovering from his surgery.

Williams had a breakout season for Alabama, finishing with 75 catches for 1.507 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
