ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Report: Plane hit power lines before crash that killed 4

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

EL CAJON, Calif. — (AP) — A medical transport plane struck power lines in cloudy weather before it crashed last month near San Diego, killing two flight nurses and two pilots, federal investigators said Tuesday.

The Learjet 35A crashed on Dec. 27 while preparing to land at Gillespie Field in El Cajon, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The weather was overcast with clouds and mist when the plane struck power lines and then crashed into the yard of a home in the unincorporated San Diego County area about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the runway, the report said.

The report didn't indicate the exact cause of the accident, which will await the final report.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The crash killed pilots Douglas Grande, 42, and Julian Bugaj, 67, and flight nurses Christina Ward, 52, and Laurie Gentz, 68. They worked for Aeromedevac Air Ambulance, according to the El Cajon-based company.

The twin-engine jet was registered to El Cajon-based Med Jet LLC, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The plane had flown that day from Lake Havasu in Arizona to Orange County, south of Los Angeles, for a patient transfer and was heading back to its home base at Gillespie Field when it went down, the NTSB report said.

Radio communications between the jet and the airfield showed that the pilot canceled an instrument flight rules approach to one runway and requested a switch to another runway using visual flight rules.

After the switch was granted and new instructions were given, the pilot asked that the field lights be turned up and was told they were already at 100%.

The report indicated that plane overflew the airport at low altitude and did not significantly climb while turning to reapproach the field.

Just before the crash, the pilot suddenly exclaimed three times and screamed, according to communications recorded by LiveATC.net.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fire near New Jersey chemical plant spreads thick smoke

PASSAIC, N.J. — (AP) — A large chemical fire burned through the night and into Saturday morning in northern New Jersey, its smoke so heavy that it was detected on weather radar and seen and smelled in neighboring New York City. The fire at Majestic Industries and the...
PASSAIC, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
El Cajon, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRMG

Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. — Authorities responded Friday night to a 11-alarm fire at a building housing a chemical plant and a furniture manufacturer in New Jersey. The blaze sent huge plumes of smoke into the air and prompted officials to warn residents to keep their windows closed as hundreds of firefighters battled the flames.
PASSAIC, NJ
KRMG

FAA to change how some planes land in effort to cut emissions

WASHINGTON — In an effort to cut emissions, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it's changing the way some planes land at U.S. airports. Currently, most planes that land at airports descend in a stair-step method, where aircraft repeatedly level off and power up the engines during the descent. Under the agency's new 42 Optimized Profile Descents, or OPDs, planes will instead descend from cruising altitude to the runway in a smoother, continuous path with engines set at near idle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRMG

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
MIAMI, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Weather#Traffic Accident#Learjet#Aeromedevac Air Ambulance#Med Jet Llc
KRMG

County's $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by California rain

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin's phone was...
SANTA FE, NM
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy