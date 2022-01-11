ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Off The Wire: Is Kanye Making Strategic Moves To Run Into Kim?

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Alfredas is keeping us informed with her latest news report for “Hot Off The Wire,” including updates on the recent passings of Parliament-Funkadelic member Calvin Simon, Full House TV dad Bob Saget and Golden Girls icon Betty White.

Also in the roundup is an interesting report involving Kanye West and the major attempts he’s been allegedly making to win back soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. From buying a house across the street to starting a highly-publicized new relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, it appears there may be a science to why Ye’s been doing the absolute most.

Get the full reports in “Hot Off The Wire” with Alfredas on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:


