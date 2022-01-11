ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

These Were the Best-Selling Cars in 2021

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 4 days ago

Americans bought a lot of cars last year — well, a lot of pickup trucks and SUVs and a good number of cars, that is. Based on preliminary data verified by Cox Automotive, here’s a look at the 20 best-selling cars in the U.S. in 2021, including the number of vehicles...

www.autotrader.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

The Top 8 Car Deals for 2022

Winter is car-buying season -- in a normal year. Thanks to a microchip shortage and endless months of demand struggling to keep up with supply, this holiday season has been mostly a bust for bargain...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Camaro Is the Worst-Selling Muscle Car of 2021

Muscle cars are always in a race to see which is the fastest and coolest car, but for automakers, it’s a race to see who can sell the most. So, while the Chevy Camaro is one of the best and most powerful muscle cars on the market, it’s also, unfortunately, the worst-selling muscle car of the year. While the chip shortage hit Chevy hard, the Chevrolet Camaro was the worst-selling muscle car of 2021 for more reasons than that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

10 Ways to Get the Best Used Car Deal

Everyone has their tricks when it comes to car buying. The most important thing is to make sure you get the best used car deal when you’re shopping around. Not only do you want to pay as little as possible, but you also want to avoid getting stuck with an unreliable car. Here are 10 ways to get the best used car deal in 2022.
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

The 10 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2021

In a world where automakers are seemingly more obsessed with filling white space in the showroom than churning out memorable designs, the modern crop of cars, trucks and SUVs can sometimes pass by in a blur of sameness. Fortunately, there are always a few standouts that remind me that there are passionate people behind the scenes bringing their dreams to life in metal, glass and (increasingly) kilowatts.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gm#Toyota Tacoma#Americans#Cox Automotive#Chevrolet#Honda Cr V#Nissan#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Corolla Cross#Gmc Sierra#Tesla Model Y#Subaru Forester
Motor1.com

These Were The Most Popular Used Cars In 2021

For the first time in history, Toyota sold more vehicles than General Motors in the United States in 2021. With 2,332,262 vehicles delivered to customers, the Japanese company took the crown as the volume leader in the country, leaving GM second for the first time in 90 years. The situation was different on the second-hand market, though, where Toyota had just two models in the top 10 best-selling nameplates last year.
CARS
autotrader.com

Ford Wins Big at Annual North American Car and Truck of the Year Awards

At a ceremony in Detroit on Tuesday, two Ford SUV and pickup models and a Honda compact car took home the top prizes in the annual North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards, also known by the acronym “NACTOY.”. The winners were voted on by...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
autotrader.com

Here are 10 Great 1980s Performance Cars for Sale on Autotrader

The 80s is increasingly getting the appreciation it deserves as a decade full of fantastic performance cars. It may have been deep in the “malaise” era with many slow, boring economy cars, but there are many bright spots to get excited about. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a retro ride or a serious collector looking for a new addition, there’s something on this list for you.
BUYING CARS
Shropshire Star

Volkswagen was the best-selling car brand in the UK last year

German firm also had two models in the 10 best sellers list. Volkswagen was the best-selling car brand in the UK last year, the first time it has taken this honour. The German car firm sold 147,826 vehicles, putting it comfortably ahead of Audi in second place, which sold 117,953 vehicles.
CARS
autotrader.com

Sports Cars Buying Guide

Amid the vast array of cars made today, if you asked 100 people what defines a sports car, you might get 100 different answers. But for those seeking to buy a sports car, only those vehicles purposed for extreme performance will do. Over the years, automotive analysts and enthusiast publications...
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

These 3 Vehicles Were Just Named America's Best New Cars and Tricks

The North American Car of the Year Awards, or "NACTOY" for short, have been a fixture of Detroit's International Auto Show in January since 1994. The show itself moved to the warmer months and has been on hiatus during the pandemic. But the awards have maintained their traditional January timeslot.
CARS
autotrader.com

10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000

If you’re looking for a stylish, fun-to-drive coupe or convertible and your budget reaches its limit at $30,000, you have a lot of great options. From American muscle cars to European luxury cars, $30,000 can go a long way when shopping for a used sports car. Here are the...
BUYING CARS
autotrader.com

Toyota Begins Reissuing Parts for Older Models

You might start to see classic Toyota models at new-car dealers — at least at their parts counters. That’s because Gazoo Racing, the enthusiast-oriented division operating within Toyota, is expanding its Heritage Parts Project by adding bits and pieces not seen in a Toyota parts catalog in decades.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
Sulav Kandel

Electric Cars Were Invented In Around 1890

At the turn of the century, on April 29, 1899, a Belgian racer named Camilla Jenatzi became the first racer to drive his own electric car "La Jamais Content" for more than 100 kilometers (62 miles). "This means never being satisfied." Although European innovators have been working on developing battery-powered cars since the 1830s, thanks to a chemist in Iowa, the first successful electric car in the United States was launched in 1890. Debut. Its six-seater top speed can reach 14 mph, which is nothing more than an electric truck, but it has stimulated people's interest in electric vehicles. Around the same time, battery-powered electric taxis began to appear, the most famous being the London taxi fleet launched by Walter Bercy in 1897.

Comments / 0

Community Policy