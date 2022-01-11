These Were the Best-Selling Cars in 2021

Americans bought a lot of cars last year — well, a lot of pickup trucks and SUVs and a good number of cars, that is. Based on preliminary data verified by Cox Automotive, here’s a look at the 20 best-selling cars in the U.S. in 2021, including the number of vehicles...
Winter is car-buying season -- in a normal year. Thanks to a microchip shortage and endless months of demand struggling to keep up with supply, this holiday season has been mostly a bust for bargain...
Muscle cars are always in a race to see which is the fastest and coolest car, but for automakers, it’s a race to see who can sell the most. So, while the Chevy Camaro is one of the best and most powerful muscle cars on the market, it’s also, unfortunately, the worst-selling muscle car of the year. While the chip shortage hit Chevy hard, the Chevrolet Camaro was the worst-selling muscle car of 2021 for more reasons than that.
Everyone has their tricks when it comes to car buying. The most important thing is to make sure you get the best used car deal when you’re shopping around. Not only do you want to pay as little as possible, but you also want to avoid getting stuck with an unreliable car. Here are 10 ways to get the best used car deal in 2022.
In a world where automakers are seemingly more obsessed with filling white space in the showroom than churning out memorable designs, the modern crop of cars, trucks and SUVs can sometimes pass by in a blur of sameness. Fortunately, there are always a few standouts that remind me that there are passionate people behind the scenes bringing their dreams to life in metal, glass and (increasingly) kilowatts.
For the first time in history, Toyota sold more vehicles than General Motors in the United States in 2021. With 2,332,262 vehicles delivered to customers, the Japanese company took the crown as the volume leader in the country, leaving GM second for the first time in 90 years. The situation was different on the second-hand market, though, where Toyota had just two models in the top 10 best-selling nameplates last year.
”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations, noting that these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: In a crazy year for used cars, the top sellers in Southern California were sedans, unlike the national preference for pickups. Source: iSeeCars’...
Instead of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, perhaps Minnesota should be known as the Land of 10,000... pick-ups. Because, once again in 2021, according to this survey of the Best Selling Cars in Every State for 2021 by GoBankingRates.com, a pick-up truck is once again the Best Selling Car here in Minnesota.
At a ceremony in Detroit on Tuesday, two Ford SUV and pickup models and a Honda compact car took home the top prizes in the annual North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards, also known by the acronym “NACTOY.”. The winners were voted on by...
The 80s is increasingly getting the appreciation it deserves as a decade full of fantastic performance cars. It may have been deep in the “malaise” era with many slow, boring economy cars, but there are many bright spots to get excited about. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a retro ride or a serious collector looking for a new addition, there’s something on this list for you.
German firm also had two models in the 10 best sellers list. Volkswagen was the best-selling car brand in the UK last year, the first time it has taken this honour. The German car firm sold 147,826 vehicles, putting it comfortably ahead of Audi in second place, which sold 117,953 vehicles.
Amid the vast array of cars made today, if you asked 100 people what defines a sports car, you might get 100 different answers. But for those seeking to buy a sports car, only those vehicles purposed for extreme performance will do. Over the years, automotive analysts and enthusiast publications...
The North American Car of the Year Awards, or "NACTOY" for short, have been a fixture of Detroit's International Auto Show in January since 1994. The show itself moved to the warmer months and has been on hiatus during the pandemic. But the awards have maintained their traditional January timeslot.
If you’re looking for a stylish, fun-to-drive coupe or convertible and your budget reaches its limit at $30,000, you have a lot of great options. From American muscle cars to European luxury cars, $30,000 can go a long way when shopping for a used sports car. Here are the...
You might start to see classic Toyota models at new-car dealers — at least at their parts counters. That’s because Gazoo Racing, the enthusiast-oriented division operating within Toyota, is expanding its Heritage Parts Project by adding bits and pieces not seen in a Toyota parts catalog in decades.
Have you seen a lot of Ford F-150 pickup trucks around lately? There seems to be a trend, and that trend is the F-150. iSeeCars studied some of the major metro areas and found that people prefer this one truck over all other cars, trucks, and SUVs. The Ford F-150...
The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
At the turn of the century, on April 29, 1899, a Belgian racer named Camilla Jenatzi became the first racer to drive his own electric car "La Jamais Content" for more than 100 kilometers (62 miles). "This means never being satisfied." Although European innovators have been working on developing battery-powered cars since the 1830s, thanks to a chemist in Iowa, the first successful electric car in the United States was launched in 1890. Debut. Its six-seater top speed can reach 14 mph, which is nothing more than an electric truck, but it has stimulated people's interest in electric vehicles. Around the same time, battery-powered electric taxis began to appear, the most famous being the London taxi fleet launched by Walter Bercy in 1897.
