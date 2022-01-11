ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Price Hiked $795

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 4 days ago

The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 electric car will cost $41,995 to start, a $795 bump over last year, the automaker has confirmed on its website. That price hike is likely to be accompanied by a range increase, though the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has...

www.autotrader.com

insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen will launch EV Bus under ID. platform on March 9

German automaker Volkswagen will launch an all-electric take on its infamous microbus from the 1950s on March 9. The all-electric Volkswagen ID.BUZZ will be the latest edition to the automaker’s expanding fleet of electric cars. Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess Tweeted earlier today that “The Legend returns on...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

China: Volkswagen Sold Nearly 14,000 ID. Cars In December 2021

Volkswagen scored a fourth consecutive month of over 10,000 ID. all-electric car sales in China, but there is little to brag about. In December, some 13,787 ID. cars were sold (ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6), which is not bad, but a bit less than in November. Unfortunately, there is no breakdown between the individual models.
CARS
autotrader.com

Tesla Hikes Price of Its Most Advanced Driver-Assistance Tech

Within two years of introducing its most advanced driver-assistance package, Tesla has bumped the price from $8,000 to $12,000. Shoppers still have a few days to upgrade to the automaker’s so-called “Full Self-Driving” feature before the price increase takes effect on January 17. In typical Tesla fashion,...
CARS
CleanTechnica

US-Built Volkswagen ID.4 Will Be Slightly Different, & ID.Buzz Will Be Import Only

Volkswagen of America head Scott Keough gave a press briefing recently. CarBuzz was there and reports that pre-production prototypes of the ID.4 are rolling off the assembly line in Chattanooga, with volume production scheduled to begin in September (or October — we shall see). Keogh said the US-built cars will be almost the same as the German built models. “About 96 percent of it is identical,” he said. “The core mechanical bits are still there but we’ll be switching from the LG-supplied battery to one from SKI that will be manufactured in Georgia. The cell chemistry is slightly different but packaging is exactly the same.”
CARS
Jalopnik

The Volkswagen ID.4 Is Secretly A Baja Bug For The Modern Day

The world of crossovers is chock full of vehicles that look like they could go off-road but fall short when the going gets tough. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when I took a pair of Volkswagen ID.4s for a punishing drive out in the desert in California and found out they could hold their own.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
AutoExpress

Kia EV6 vs Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: 2022 group test review

One of many emerging niches in recent years has been that of the fast SUV. These cars have settled into the hearts of buyers by offering the practicality and styling of a high-riding crossover, but with the performance of a hot hatch – and in some cases enough acceleration to worry genuine sports cars.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 VW ID.4 price up $795, with range and charging boosts

In December 2021, Volkswagen announced a host of over-the-air updates for the ID.4 electric crossover in Europe. Sooner than we expected, the automaker has said a few of those tweaks will be coming to the U.S.-market 2022 ID.4. The least anticipated change is a $765 price increase for both Pro and Pro S trims. This takes the starting price up to $41,955 for the 201-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive Pro after the $1,195 destination fee but before any incentives, $45,635 for the Pro AWD. The 295-hp, rear-wheel-drive Pro S now starts at $46,455, adding AWD takes that to $50,135. Buyers could still need to shop around to get those prices; the ID.4 remains in such high demand that there are dealers adding market adjustments up to $10,000.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Everything You Need to Know

When Volkswagen launched the new MEB platform as the foundation of their pivot to electric mobility, they promised us a range of fun electric vehicles would be built on it. Thus far in America, things have skewed more toward conventional crossovers than zany electric dune buggies. But after years of teasing, VW is finally about to launch a more exciting model: the ID. Buzz, an electric tribute to the classic VW Microbus.
CARS
insideevs.com

2022 VW ID.4 Priced $765 Higher Across The Board, Adds More Range

The 2022 VW ID.4 is getting more expensive in the United States, although it does gain new features and a higher EPA range estimate. Prices are now $765 higher across the board for the 2022 ID.4, ranging from $41,955 for the base 2022 VW ID.4 Pro RWD model and $50,135 for the Pro S AWD model. The ID.4 Pro AWD starts at $45,635, while the ID.4 Pro S RWD can be yours for $46,455. Note that all prices include a $1,195 destination fee but are before state and federal incentives.
BUYING CARS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen pledges to double ID sales in China after sub-par year due to chip shortage

Volkswagen Auto Group missed its sales goals for the ID. family of vehicles in China in 2021 by around 12 percent. Following the sub-par performance, mostly driven by the semiconductor chip shortage, the German automaker is pledging to double sales in 2022, despite the industry’s outlook remaining relatively unchanged for the new year.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
kfgo.com

Volkswagen says it sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China in 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID battery electric vehicles in China last year, the company said on Tuesday in material distributed to media before a briefing. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Volkswagen ID. family reports 2.7% drop in units delivered to China

Ads per data released by the company and reported by CNEVPOST, Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) ID. family of electric vehicles delivered 13,787 units (-2.7% M/M) in China in December. This marks the fourth consecutive month wherein the ID. family of EVs has delivered 10K+ units in China taking the total 2021 deliveries...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Tesla Hikes Price on Full Self-Driving to $12K

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature to $12,000, effective from January 17, 2022. Meanwhile, TSLA shares closed down 3.5% at $1,026.96 on January 7. FSD Feature. Tesla formally...
ECONOMY

