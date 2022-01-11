ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Karl Lagerfeld Paris latest store to open at Leesburg Premium Outlets

theburn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarl Lagerfeld Paris, an apparel and accessories store straight from City of Light, has opened a new location in Loudoun County. It’s the latest brand to move into the Leesburg Premium Outlets. According to...

www.theburn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
scoopotp.com

Ashley Opens Outlet Store In Canton

Ashley Outlet is a new store concept stemming from the world’s largest home furnishings manufacturer, Ashley Furniture Industries, which focuses on guest convenience and providing comfortable and quality. products. They opened their outlet store with a 23,984 sq. ft. showroom located at 1750 Marietta Hwy Suite 95 in Canton....
CANTON, GA
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection Gets Temporary Residency in SoHo

Louis Vuitton is honoring the late Virgil Abloh in New York City this month. The French luxury house has unveiled its latest temporary residency at its 104 Prince Street store in SoHo dedicated to Abloh’s last collection. According to the brand, its SoHo store has been transformed with the motifs of Abloh’s work, creating an immersive experience for visitors to explore the men’s spring/summer 2022 collection. A black-and-white checkered pattern on the floor references both the chessboard theme seen throughout Abloh’s collections, as well as the signature Damier pattern invented by the brand’s eponymous founder in the 19th century. Birch trees,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Julie de Libran Opens First Boutique in Paris

PARIS — Two years after launching her brand, Julie de Libran has opened her first physical location in Paris, an intimate space on the Left Bank that houses both a store and a workshop where some of her limited-edition designs are made. The boutique at 3 Rue de Luynes,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesburg, VA
Business
City
Leesburg, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Business
City
Paris, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Business
County
Loudoun County, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Leesburg, VA
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Whitney Port Does Stay-at-Home Style in Green Pants, Sweater and White Leather Sneakers

Whitney Port revamped stay-at-home style this week in tonal hues and classic kicks. The former “Hills” star relaxed at home with husband Tim Rosenman, wearing a knit turquoise sweater in her living room. The cozy top was paired with dark green trousers, which appeared to feature a windowpane pattern and soft texture. “‘Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,'” Port captioned the photo, where she humorously posed with Rosenman with her arms crossed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Port-Rosenman (@whitneyeveport) For footwear, the COZeCO founder slipped on a pair of sharp white sneakers. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
federalwaymirror.com

Amazon Fresh grocery store opening in Federal Way

An Amazon Fresh grocery store is opening in Federal Way, the technology company confirmed to the Mirror on Monday. “I can confirm Amazon will open an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Federal Way,” an Amazon spokesperson wrote in a Jan. 3 email. Once the home to a former Sears...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Walmart CEO John Furner Named NRF Chairman, Neiman Marcus Makes Two Leadership Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 16, 2022: The National Retail Federation (NRF) announced on Saturday that Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner has been elected chairman of NRF’s board of directors. Furner replaces former Qurate Retail, Inc. president and CEO Mike George, who has served in the role since 2020. Additionally, the trade organization’s nonprofit NRF Foundation named a new chair and added two directors to its board during a virtual meeting on Jan....
BUSINESS
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
The Independent

Fendi leads Milan trends with feminine silhouettes for men

Milan menswear designers seem to have decided on the answer, but the question remains: Have the pandemic lockdowns emboldened men to embrace a more feminine silhouette, including skirts, mini-dresses and cape coats?The Milan Fashion Week of previews for next winter and fall continued for the second day Saturday, with guests enjoying the pandemic norm of social distancing compared to previous cramped shoulder-to-shoulder seating. The calendar was slimmed down after the omicron variant started its surge in Italy last month, but that live shows went ahead at all was a sign of optimism after January 2021’s digital-only Milan Fashion Week....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Outlet Store#German Fashion#Skechers#Express Factory Outlet#The Michael Kors Coach#Chanel#Italian
Forbes

Dollar Stores, Big Lots, Off-Pricers Will Open Thousands Of Stores In 2022

As the new year starts, several large national chains say they plan to cumulatively open thousands of new stores over the next 12 months, a remarkable sign given all the doom and gloom about physical stores. (Very few of them, by the way, are actually made of brick and mortar so can we PLEASE get rid of that archaic, outdated and awkward designation.)
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Revamps Patchwork With Denim Maxi Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Jennifer Lopez took a Western route when dressing for a shopping trip in Los Angeles with her daughter. While visiting The Grove, the “American Idol” judge wore a denim maxi skirt. The Dior style featured several denim washes in a geometric patchwork pattern. Lopez paired the floor-sweeping piece with a beige cropped sweater. Her look was also paired with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, square-framed Max Mara sunglasses and a pre-fall 2014 fringed leather handbag by Chanel. When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore a pair of Ralph Lauren cowboy boots. The now sold-out style featured distressed brown suede uppers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: JW Anderson, Tod’s, Brunello Cucinelli + More Debut Collections in Milan

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. The Party Goes on for JW Anderson Despite In-Person Show Cancellation MILAN: JW Anderson unveiled its collection with a spirited video on Sunday during Milan Fashion Week Men’s after the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gets Slick for Date Night in a Crop Top, Leather Pants and Scrunchie Mules

Simone Biles went sleek for date night, thanks to a rock ‘n’ roll-worthy pair of pants. While taking romantic Instagram photos with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, the Olympian wore a pair of black leather pants. The edgy bottoms were paired with a bold blue crop top, which featured an off-the-shoulder strapless silhouette and tiered puffed sleeves. Biles completed her edgy look with sparkly hoop earrings, rings and a “J” pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the decorated gymnast elevated her outfit with a pair of square-toe mules. The style featured black leather uppers, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Makes an Edgy Statement in a Neutral-Colored Dress and Matching Gia Borghini Big Toe Sandals

Olivia Culpo knows how to make an edgy statement. The “Reprisal” star posted a photoset on Instagram that showed the socialite in a daring look. For the ensemble, Culpo donned a neutral-colored dress from Aya Muse that featured two thin shoulder straps and a peek-a-boo cutout design on one side, complemented with string ties for an added flair. She accessorized the garment with a tan, brown and white striped handbag, chunky gold hoop earrings and a brown clutch pouch that perfectly accented her vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) For the shoes, Culpo opted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Goes Colorful in a Tropical-Printed Caftan and Neutral-Colored Rothy’s Mary Jane Flats

Paris Hilton rides a camel in style. The entrepreneur posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her vacationing in Dubai and saddled upon a camel. For her festive ensemble, Hilton opted for a tropical-printed, multicolored caftan and pants set that perfectly matched her vibe. Under, she popped on a black tank top for a touch of color contrast. The caftan’s flowy demeanor matched the pant’s loose-fit for a modern look. She accessorized with a pair of black and brown aviators and a pink scarf tied around her head. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) When...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan Talks Store Expansion, Growth in China

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan joined Alibaba Group director of strategic partnerships Christina Fontana in an interesting discussion about the Chinese market at the NRF Retail’s Big Show in New York City on Sunday. Bazan, who has led the global expansion of the New York-based fashion brand, its direct-to-consumer footprint, philanthropic endeavors, and commercial collaborations since he took the helm of the company in 2016, spoke a lot about Thom Browne’s retail growth over the last few years. Bazan noted that the company had a total of 80 stores worldwide at of the end of 2021, in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Hong...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy