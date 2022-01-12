ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Coastal Roots Farms celebrates Tu B’Shvat Birthday of the Trees

News 8 KFMB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTu B'Shvat is a Jewish holiday that celebrates...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Tips for planting bare-root fruit trees

Many gardeners and fruit enthusiasts will be attending many of the fruit tree sales over the next few weeks. If you plan to or have already picked up bare-rooted fruit trees, there are some tidbits that will help you be successful and ensure a good start towards a productive crop for years to come.
GARDENING
Wave 3

Salem woman celebrates 108th birthday

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today. Miss Viola Jones is a whopping 108 years young! She was born in 1914. She’s affectionally known as ‘Granny’ by her family and close friends. Jones is celebrating her birthday at her home surrounded by close family members.
SALEM, AL
WPFO

Another Maine tree farm collecting Christmas Trees for Goats

CHINA, ME (WGME)-- Christmas tree farms around Maine are collecting disposed trees for a healthy snack for their four-legged friends. Just like Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Fredrikson Farm in China are also collecting locals Christmas Trees for proper disposal. Owners Ed and Dianna Fredrikson say that by providing a...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Parade#Coastal Roots Farms#Jewish
amherstbulletin.com

Christmas trees sought for goat meals at Hadley farm

AMHERST — Fresh-cut Christmas trees set up in homes for the season could soon become meals for goats at an Amherst farm. As in past years, Michelle Chandler at Blessed Acre Farm, 326 West Pomeroy Lane, is allowing people to drop off trees that her goats will consume. “My...
AMHERST, MA
KITV.com

Celebrating the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve marks the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani Napelakapuokakaʻe. Kapiʻolani was born in Hilo on December 31, 1834 to High Chief Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole of Hilo and High Chiefess Kinoiki Kekaulike of Kauaʻi. She was raised learning and speaking...
Star News

Tu BiShvat — The New Year for trees

Director, N.C. Cooperative Extension - New Hanover County Center and Arboretum. In 2022, Tu BiShvat or the "birthday of the trees" begins at sundown on Sunday, Jan. 16 and ends at sundown on Monday, Jan. 17. A Jewish holiday, the name is Hebrew for the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
stljewishlight.org

Jewish Song of the Week: “Tu BiShvat (Birthday of the Trees)” by Mister G

“Tu BiShvat (Birthday of the Trees)” by Mister G (JKids Radio) Tu B’Shvat is a great holiday for families! What a special opportunity to teach our children about nature, caring for the world, and all that trees give to us. This grooving song from Latin GRAMMY-winner Mister G is a fun way to think about this special celebration of nature – “The Birthday of the Trees.” Happy Tu B’Shvat! —Rick Recht.
RELIGION
KIII 3News

Christmas tree disposal in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As beloved as these holiday staples are, if you had a live Christmas tree it's well on the way to being a festive fire hazard. Fir and pine trees, which are most commonly used for Christmas trees, are full of flammable oils. That's what makes them smell so good, but it also means that they burn very well.
agnetwest.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Celebrates a Successful 2021

While some places struggled last year due to pandemic restrictions, the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center was not one of them. In a news release, the Center reported having their best crowds since their opening in 2018, noting that their “wide-open spaces and range of hours allowed for a safe environment and plenty of distancing.”
WDBJ7.com

Christmas tree farm closes early due to shortage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many people begin taking down their Christmas trees, local farms are already preparing to grow more after seeing a shortage this year. The Hamill Christmas Tree Farm in Roanoke ended sales earlier than ever this year simply due to a lack of trees to sell.
ROANOKE, VA
News Enterprise

Profit brothers celebrate 80th birthday

Twin brothers Wallace and Willis Profit will celebrate their 80th birthday Jan. 9. The Profit brothers were born in 1942 in Tompkinsville. Wallace now resides in Elizabethtown while Willis lives in Louisville. Wallace is married to Patsy Profit and they have two daughters, Denise Story of Elizabethtown and the late...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Daily Item

Valley tree farmers, farms awarded at PA Farm Show

The McClellan Christmas tree farm in Middleburg won three first place awards and four other awards at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The McClellans were awarded another Reserve Grand Champion tree this year, as well. People who attended the PA Farm Show on Saturday and Sunday selected the Grand Champion and...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
The Independent

Lohri 2022: India celebrates winter festival of bountiful harvest

India celebrated the festival of Lohri on Thursday, a traditional winter folk festival or a popular harvest festival for farmers that is primarily celebrated in the region around India’s northern Punjab state.It is observed a night before Makar Sankranti, another harvest festival.The significance, folklores, and legends about this festival, which typically falls on 13 January every year, are all linked to the Punjab region.How is Lohri celebrated?Throughout the country, Lohri is celebrated by lighting bonfires, eating festive food, dancing and distributing gifts.In homes that have recently had a marriage or childbirth, Lohri celebrations reach a higher pitch of excitement with...
INDIA
Mashed

The Real Reason Kellogg's Corn Flakes Has A Rooster Mascot

Corn Flakes are the product of a mistake. According to Serious Eats, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a staunch vegetarian, was immersed in a health movement known as "biological living," the tenets of which included more bathing, more exercising, and consuming less meat and more whole grains. In 1877, he was trying to create an alternative breakfast for Americans, who then typically started their day with a large meal. His quest led to the development of a dough that was inadvertently left out overnight. When the stale dough was rolled out, it flaked, and Kellogg, along with his brother Will, decided to bake it anyway. What we now know as cereal was invented in that moment.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy