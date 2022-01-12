ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z & Team ROC Client Being Denied Compassionate Release Due To Violation Over Fried Chicken

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago

Jay-Z has been a major advocate for criminal justice reform through his Team ROC initiative, even fighting on behalf of clients that may be wrongfully imprisoned.

One of their current cases has been for a man named Valon Vailes who’s currently serving a 20-year bid on a weed distribution charge . Although Vailes has done the work to qualify for compassionate release, Team ROC says prosecutors are using minor violations to rationalize his imprisonment, including one petty charge that involves a smuggled piece of fried chicken.

Team ROC attorney Alex Spiro told TMZ about the unfair treatment in Vailes’ case, who has been a model inmate throughout his 14 years behind bars so far after getting convicted in 2007 on intent to distribute over a ton of marijuana between 2003 to 2007. Now 56, Vailes is doing everything in his power to get back to a mentally disabled relative following the loss of his grandmother, mom, nephew and best friend in recent years. Unfortunately, the government has pushed against him being granted time served as Team ROC wants after claiming he smuggled chicken from the prison mess hall into his cell. In another incident used to paint him as a problem, he was reprimanded for using a piece of prison uniform as workout equipment.

Vailes’ original letter to Hov expressed his overall frustration with being locked up in the first place over something that’s currently legal in many parts of the country and also turning marijuana manufacturers into billionaires.

Team ROC has since embarked on a social campaign asking for the pubic to demand the United States Department of Justice to release Valon Vailes. Let’s hope he sees proper justice in his case soon.

